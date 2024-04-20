Catlin seals ‘special’ back-to-back Asian Tour wins with victory in $1m Saudi Open

John Catlin poses with the trophy after winning the $1 million Saudi Open on the Asian Tour on Saturday. - Photo Asian Tour

John Catlin shot a final round 66 for a 24 under par 72-hole total of 260, to win the $1 million Saudi Open Presented by PIF at Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia.

The 33-year-old American secured a wire-to-wire seven-shot victory from Australia’s Wade Ormsby for the first back-to-back win on the Asian Tour in five years. Catlin won the International Series Macau presented by Wynn last month.

This was the 13th professional win of his career and his sixth on the Asian Tour. One of his three victories on the DP World Tour was at the 2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

Catlin’s final round contained six birdies and two nines of 33, with just one dropped shot.

A look at his statistics shows a hot putter all week – with 23, 29, 27 and 27 putts in his four rounds.

Catlin said, “I’ve never gone back-to-back like that. It is pretty special to finish back-to-back events holding the hardware. Yeah, it was just a special week and I feel very lucky to be the champion.”

The American started the day with an eight-shot lead and not surprisingly was never challenged.

“I just kept telling myself to just stay right here in the present. You know, the brain always wants to think about what might happen, or what could happen, and you just keep hitting the shot in front of you,” he said. “And I just kept doing that, just kept telling myself over and over again, just keep staying in the present, keep staying in the present, keep executing this golf shot. I was able to do it.”

Catlin is very much the man of the moment having won the International Series Macau presented by Wynn last month after defeating Spaniard David Puig in a sudden-death play-off - helped by an astonishing 11-under-par 59 in the third round for the circuit’s first ever sub-60.

Catlin now leads to 2024 Asian Tour Order of Merit from second-placed Puig who finished fifth in Saudi.

Catlin’s three tournaments on the Asian Tour in 2024 have seen his finish tied for third, win and win.

Dubai-based Shiv Kapur had rounds of 72, 69, 72 and 67 for a four-round score of four under par 280 to finish in tied 37th.

Shiv told Khaleej Times: “It was nice to finish the week with a decent round. I had been struggling on the greens over the first three days – but today (Saturday) was much better. I have been working on my iron play that again has been better this week.

“I feel I am slowly getting back to the rhythm of competitive golf and hopefully this week and today’s round can be a springboard for the rest of the season.”

The next tournament on the 2024 Asian Tour is the GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf Championship in Korea, 2nd – 5th May, 2024.

