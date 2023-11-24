Camero sparkles like a gem to win Female Under-21 Division of the Faldo Junior Tour Europe Grand Final

Camero in action on the golf course at Al Ain Equestrian Shooting and Golf Club. - Supplied photo

Jamie Roslyn Camero made the most of his knowledge of the Al Ain Equestrian Shooting & Golf Club to win the 27th Female Under-21 Division of the Faldo Junior Tour Europe Grand Final.

Playing of a +3 handicap the 17-year-old GEMS student pieced together rounds of 71, 72 and 67 for a 54-hole total of level par 210.

A member of The Els Club, Dubai, Camero is coached by Joe Marshall at the CH3 Performance Academy. She qualified for the Final earlier in the year, again playing at Al Ain Equestrian Shooting and Golf Club.

Camero told Khaleej Times: “I know the Al Ain course well as I have played it many times, including many EGF events.

Jamie Roslyn Camero with Sir Nick Faldo (L) and Robert Fiala of the EGF (R). - Supplied photo

“I attended the group golf clinic for all the players hosted by Sir Nick (Faldo) during the week. It was very entertaining and I was impressed with his simple methods as well as repeatedly referring to a need for a strong work ethic.”

Camero now flies to Saudi Arabia on Saturday to represent the UAE in the Arab Golf Championship’s 54-hole Ladies Championship at Riyadh Golf Club. She is a member of the three-player UAE team alongside other players in the Boy’s and Girl’s Divisions.

The Saudi tournament has representation from 12 countries and runs from Tuesday to Thursday.

“It will be my first visit to Saudi and I am looking forward to it,” said Camero

“Last night we finished the Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony in Al Ain very late and I travelled home and only fell into my bed at around 12.40 am.

“However, It is important for me to keep up with my school work so I was in class at GEMS Founders School, Al Barsha at 9:00 am this morning, where I am studying business,” she added.

“Now I have signed up for a Golf Scholarship at the University of Central Florida which starts in August next year. It is not just about golf because there are some levels of education that I need to achieve as well.

“Special thanks must go to my Coach Joe who is working on my reps to eliminate my old habits, which is much the same as Sir Nick mentioned at his Faldo Clinic,” concluded Camero.

When Camero returns to Dubai after the Saudi tournament, she will continue her studies as well as focus on supporting the domestic EGF golf calendar.