Cambridge High School Abu Dhabi win ILT20 Schools Cup

The winners celebrate with the trophy. — Supplied photo

Cambridge High School Abu Dhabi emerged victorious in the DP World ILT20 Schools Cup 2024, claiming the championship with a thrilling six-run win over Gems Modern Academy, Dubai.

The closely contested final, held on Saturday at the ICC Academy, marked a fitting highlight for day one of the DP World ILT20 Junior Cricket Festival.

The event captivated attendees with its vibrant atmosphere, offering interactive games, food stalls, and engaging activities for families and fans, creating a memorable celebration of cricket.

Put into bat first, Cambridge High School Abu Dhabi posted 157/2 in 20 overs. Openers Prithvi Madhu and Yayin Kiran set the tone, scoring half centuries of 65 and 58 runs respectively.

In the death overs, Ishaan Sujay Rai contributed a vital knock of 15 runs in just five balls.

In response, Gems Modern Academy, Dubai fell short of the target to finish at 151/8 in 20 overs. Aryan Thapar top scored with 47 runs, while Sanjith Ram and Jaidev Gattani also made contributions of 26 and 24 runs respectively. Yayin Kiran Rai was lethal with the ball as well, picking up two wickets for 24 runs. Notably, the innings would see as many as four run outs. Meanwhile, the DP World ILT20 Junior Cricket Festival saw an excellent turnout, with families and fans enjoying both the cricket match and festive activities at the ICC Academy. The event was a great success, blending exciting cricket with games, food stalls, and fun for all. After Saturday’s boys cricket festival, Sunday hosted the girls’ cricket festival, in another day of community, cricket and celebration.