Bumrah fit and ready for Ireland tour, says BCCI secretary Shah

With 12 ODIs left before the World Cup the Board will endeavour to be consistent in squad selection

Jasprit Bumrah is currently doing his post surgery rehabilitation at the NCA after having undergone surgery to cure a lower back stress fracture. - AFP

By PTI Published: Thu 27 Jul 2023, 7:28 PM

India will be sending a second string squad for the T20I series in Ireland but a fit-again pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be tested during the three matches in Malahide, Dublin, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Thursday.

Bumrah is currently doing his extensive rehabilitation at the NCA post surgery to cure his lower back stress fracture and is expected to play a couple of warm-up games before a final call is taken.

"Bumrah is totally fit and he may go to Ireland," Shah told reporters here during a media conference.

He also said that with 12 ODIs left before the World Cup, the endeavour will be to have a consistency in selection.

"There will be consistency in selections apart from the Ireland tour," Shah added.

While Bumrah will be making a comeback, none of the World Cup bound senior players, including T20 captain Hardik Pandya will be selected for the three-match series which starts within six days of completion of the five T20Is against West Indies in the United States.

ALSO READ

Shah also said that it is the duty of BCCI to see that other cricket boards need support which is why there is so much international cricket taking place.

"For survival of other boards, we have to tour everywhere. Injuries will happen as there is so much of cricket. We need to look after other boards also.," he said.