Brazil, Italy to clash in FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 final

The Aussies will head towards the T20 World Cup with more confidence after a comprehensive series win over the world’s second-ranked team
Brendo fires last-gasp volley to send Brazil into UAE 2024 final in their semifinal clash against Iran in Dubai on Saturday.
Iran's Ali Mirshekari's rocket shot broke the deadlock, before Mohammad Masoumi doubled the lead with an acrobatic goal early in the second half. Iran then produced a heroic defensive performance, with Hamid Behzadpour and Seyed Mirjalili making several magnificent saves.
However, Alisson restored parity with two goals, the second a brilliant bicycle kick. And just as the game seemed headed for extra time, Brendo secured victory for Brazil with a last-gasp volley.
Meanwhile, Italy needed penalties to decide this rip-roaring semifinal battle
Italy will contest a third FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ final after a penalty-shootout victory over Belarus.
Goals from Ihar Bryshtsel and Yauheni Novikau put Belarus in total control, only for a pair of second-period goals from Italy to bring the tie level once more. The Italians then had a golden chance to take the lead, but Mikhail Avgustov saved Fabio Sciacca’s penalty.
Another goal from the tournament’s leading scorer Bryshtsel restored Belarus’ lead to take his tally to 12, but Italy hit straight back through Emmanuele Zurlo. Penalties would eventually decide this enthralling encounter, with Zurlo the man to net the decisive spot-kick.
Italy will face record champions Brazil in the final on Sunday. Belarus, for their part, will end their historic tournament with a Third-Place Play-off against IR Iran.
