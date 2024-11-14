Boxing legend Mike Tyson to fight YouTuber Jake Paul; how to watch the match live in UAE

Photo: AFP

Nearly 40 years after making his professional debut, and 19 years after being battered into retirement, a 58-year-old Mike Tyson will climb back into the ring on Friday for a Netflix-backed bout that has drawn widespread condemnation across the boxing world.

Tyson, who terrorised the heavyweight division during an imperious reign in the late 1980s, is lacing up the gloves once more to take on YouTuber Jake Paul, 27, in an officially sanctioned fight at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas.

The fight, which will be comprised of eight two-minute rounds, was initially due to take place in July but was postponed in May after Tyson required medical treatment on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles after vomiting blood due to a bleeding ulcer.

That gory mid-air emergency has provided another piece of ammunition for the numerous critics who have condemned Friday's contest as a macabre circus act that poses an unacceptable level of risk for Tyson, who last graced a professional ring in 2005, when he was beaten via a technical knockout after quitting on his stool against Irish journeyman Kevin McBride.

"Twenty years ago, Mike Tyson retired from boxing, and was shot to pieces, right? I mean, completely shot," the prominent British fight promoter Eddie Hearn said this week.

"If anyone thinks that Mike Tyson should be in a ring at this age, you either have absolutely no emotional feelings toward the man, or you're an idiot. It shouldn't be happening."

Hearn's rival promoter Frank Warren echoed those sentiments.

"Mike Tyson is 58 years of age and he shouldn't be fighting," Warren said after the bout was announced. "It's as simple as that."

"Anyone with an ounce of brains knows that it is ridiculous. You can be on a motorway stuck in a traffic jam and you get to the end of it and all it is is people who have stopped to look at a crash – and that's what this is."

Tyson, who US reports say is being paid around $20 million for Friday's contest, has brushed off the concerns for his wellbeing, insisting when critics from the boxing world are motivated by jealousy.

"I'm beautiful, that's all I can say," he said earlier this year. "The people who said that wish they were up here. No-one else can do this."

At an open workout in Texas this week, Tyson declared that a gruelling training camp had left him with the conviction "that I'm tougher than I believed I was."

"When I agreed to this fight and started training, I thought 'What was I thinking of?' But I've finished the process. The fight is the party. All the hard work is done."

At a final press conference in Texas on Wednesday, a stony-faced Tyson pointedly declined to engage in the pre-fight hype.

"I'm just ready to fight," he said. "I'm looking forward to fighting."

Where to watch

UAE residents can catch the big game on Netflix on November 16, live. The stream is set to begin at 5am on the weekend.