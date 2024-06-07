Boxing champion Tyson's fight rescheduled for Nov 15 after medical delay

Mike Tyson (left) and YouTuber Jake Paul face off during a press conference at the Apollo Theatre in New York on May 13. Photo: AFP file

Published: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 10:17 PM Last updated: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 10:20 PM

Mike Tyson's return to the ring against YouTube sensation Jake Paul has been rescheduled for November 15 after being postponed from July following health issues of former heavyweight champion Tyson.

Promoters announced on Friday that the bout, which had been planned for July 20, will still be contested at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas -- home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

Paul announced the new date in a posting on X, formerly Twitter, with the message: "New date, same place, same fate."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Tyson, who turns 58 on June 30, required medical treatment on a flight last month from Miami to Los Angeles after complaining of nausea and dizziness.

Organisers said Tyson suffered an "ulcer flare up" and doctors recommended reduced training for several weeks, mandating the postponement.

"Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly," Tyson said.

"I'm thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties.

"While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out."

The fight still will be televised by streaming service powerhouse Netflix.