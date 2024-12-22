Bournemouth climb to fifth with 3-0 rout at Man United

AFC Bournemouth's Illya Zabarnyi celebrates with teammate Ryan Christie after their Premier League victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. — Reuters

Bournemouth thrashed Manchester United 3-0 in the Premier League at a chilly Old Trafford on Sunday thanks to goals from Dean Huijsen, Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo, and climbed to fifth in the standings.

Bournemouth's fourth league victory in five matches moved them to 28 points after 17 games, while United are 13th with 22 points.

Huijsen put the visitors on the score sheet when he out-jumped Joshua Zirkzee to head home Ryan Christie's free kick in the 29th minute. While United peppered Bournemouth with shots late in the first half, it was the visitors who all but put the game away with two goals within two minutes early in the second half. Kluivert scored from the penalty spot in the 61st minute, awarded after Noussair Mazraoui brought down the Dutch winger.

The delighted Bournemouth fans were still celebrating when Dango Ouattara swept a pass into Semenyo inside the box two minutes later. United defender Lisandro Martinez put up little resistance as Semenyo unleashed a hard shot past Onana.