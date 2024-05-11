Bookworm Olsen takes two-shot lead into final round at 2024 EGF Order of Merit Championship

Victor Kofod Olsen (EGC), leading after round two of the EGF Order of Merit Championship at Al Zorah Golf Club. - Supplied photo

Published: Sat 11 May 2024, 5:19 PM Last updated: Sat 11 May 2024, 5:35 PM

Emirates Golf Club’s Victor Kofod Olsen shot a four under par 68 second round for a 36-hole total of three under par 141 to lead the 54-hole EGF Men’s Division of the 2024 Order of Merit Championship at Al Zorah Golf Club.

The 17-year-old left-hander who plays off a +3 handicap and won the 2024 Junior Dubai Desert Classic at his home club, started the day five back of round one leader Simon Dunn (Al Hamra GC) and had five birdies and just one bogey.

Dunn shot a 75 to be in second place on his own, two behind the leader.

“I played pretty good today and hit my irons very well. I missed a couple of tee shots and left a couple of close birdie opportunities out there,” said Olsen after his round.

“For tomorrow’s final round I need to keep it going and my plan is just to try and play my own game.

“I will now go back to Dubai this afternoon to do some studying for my mock IB exams in a week's time at GEM’s Wellington School,” he added. “I will also try and relax watch the Premier League tonight and drive back up early to Ajman for the final round,”

The shot of the day was by Jay Mullane (Jumeirah Golf Estates) who had a hole-in-one on the 15th hole with a nine iron on his way to a 73 and fourth place on two over par.

In the Ladies’ Division, Jamie Camero (The Els Club) improved on her round one score by an impressive 10 shots with a 69 to take a two-shot lead into the final round.

In addition to the 54-hole Men’s and Ladies’ Order of Merits, the following categories are played over 36 holes with round one completed today: Junior Boy’s Gross, Junior Boy’s Net, Junior Girls’ Gross and Junior Girls’ Net.

The EGF Order of Merit points is allocated according to the field size, with this year’s Order of Merit Championship being the first time it has been included in the season-long Order of Merits.

Leading Round Two Gross Scores (Par 72)

Men’s Division

Kofod Olsen (EGF) 73. 68. 141.

Dunn (AHGC) 68. 75. 143.

Morton (Trump International GC) 73. 71. 144.

Mullane (JGE) 73. 73. 146.

Ladies’ Division

Camero (The Els Club) 79. 69. 148.

Rich (EGF) 76. 74. 150.

Matieu (Montgomerie GC) 82. 72. 154.