Bone and Willett ride fast track to victory in 2024 British Speedgolf Pairs Championship

Luke Bone and Luke Willett won the recent British Speedgolf Pairs Championship. - Instagram

Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 7:56 PM

Golfing duo Luke Bone and Luke Willett claimed victory in the recent 2024 British Speedgolf Pairs Championship played at Sand Martins Golf Club in Berkshire.

Also known as extreme golf, fast golf, fitness golf and hit and run golf Speedgolf involves a fusion of time and strokes to achieve a Speedgolf score. If a round is achieved in 90 strokes in a time of 59 minutes and 30 seconds it would result in an overall Speedgolf score of 149:30.

It is often played in an individual format – but the Pairs Championship was played in alternate shot foursomes over the par 70 course.

The sport is believed to have started in 1979 in California when former American record holder in the mile Steve Scott ran around a golf course in 29 minutes and 33 seconds shooting a 95 with only a 3-iron.

Luke Willett enjoyed a good workout on the golf course. - Instagram

The interest levels increased and today the game is played around the world in North America, Europe and Japan with common rules and the first annual Speedgolf World Championships were held in 2012.

Armed with up to seven clubs each (as a tournament rule), teams set off at 5-minute intervals to conquer the course and achieve the lowest Speedgolf score.

With running scorers in tow, new for this event, the competition intensified with every stride.

This high-octane championship proved to be anything but a stroll, especially with the daunting uphill Par 5 on the final hole.

Speedgolf involves a lot of running between holes. - Instagram

In a display of sheer dominance, PGA Pro golfers Luke Bone and Luke Willett clinched victory with a staggering Speedgolf Score of 123:43. They hope their blistering pace will set an unofficial world record for the fastest 18-hole Speedgolf round completing the course in a mere 37 minutes and 43 seconds. Aptly named ‘Never Settle,’ their relentless pursuit of excellence propelled them to the top of the podium.

Not far behind, amateur duo Adam Williams and Jack Malden secured the runner-up spot with a commendable performance, finishing just one stroke shy but in just over 50 minutes.

Amongst the diverse field, the women's pairing of Di Stewart and Emma Johnstone showcased their talent delivering impressive birdies, diving headfirst into their inaugural Speedgolf tournament alongside many other newbies to the sport.

From seasoned pros to enthusiastic amateurs, men, women, and even the inspirational presence of amputee Scott Richardson, alongside his golf coach Daf Digby, the event epitomized inclusivity and camaraderie and is surely one of golf’s most diverse Championships. Anticipation is already mounting for the next UK Speedgolf Championship - the prestigious solo British Open Speedgolf Championships, returning to Sunningdale Heath near Ascot on September 15th, 2024. Results Winners - 2024 British Speedgolf Pairs Champions: Luke Willett, Luke Bone (Team Name: Never Settle) 86 strokes in 37 minutes and 43 seconds giving them a Speedgolf Score of 123:43 Runners Up. Adam Williams, Jack Malden (Team Name: The Fairway Finders) 87 strokes in 50 minutes and 2 seconds giving them a Speedgolf Score of 137:02

More information about the sport of Speedgolf at https://britishspeedgolf.co.uk/