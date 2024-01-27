Bjørn among strong international field for next month’s inaugural Bahrain Championship

The German's decision to call it a day at Anfield has surprised many as it has come in the middle of a season in which Liverpool are leading the Premier League
A plethora of top golfers are set to tee it up at Royal Golf Club as the DP World returns to Bahrain for the first time in 13 years for the inaugural Bahrain Championship presented by Bapco Energies.
The strong field includes several DP World Tour and PGA Tour winners who will battle for honours on February 1st – 4th, 2024.
Former Ryder Cup Captain and 15-time DP World Tour winner Thomas Bjørn will make his return to the Kingdom for the first time in 13 years and will be joined by fellow Dane Rasmus Højgaard who has four DP World Tour wins to his name.
Spanish trio Jorge Campillo, Pablo Larrazábal and Adrian Otaegui, who have 16 DP World Tour wins between them, will also tee it up in the fourth event on the International Swing, as well as German pair Yannik Paul and Marcel Siem.
South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli, a PGA Tour and two-time DP World Tour winner, will make his Bahrain Championship debut, alongside Australia’s Harrison Endycott, Austria’s Matthias Schwab and Korea’s Sung Kang, who join the field via their 2023 FedEx Cup Ranking.
All 20 European Challenge Tour graduates will be on show in the Middle East, led by Road to Mallorca Number One Marco Penge, Italy’s Matteo Manassero, the youngest winner in DP World Tour history, and Spain’s Manuel Elvira, who joins brother Nacho in the field.
In addition, proven DP World Tour winners Dan Bradbury, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Romain Langasque and Jordan Smith will be joined by the likes of rising stars Alex Fitzpatrick, Connor Syme and Filippo Celli, winner of the Silver Medal at The 150th Open Championship in 2022.
The DP World Tour is returning to Bahrain for the first time in 13 years for what promises to be an enticing spectacle both on and off the course, with a full programme of entertainment and activities on offer alongside the world-class golfing action. For more information Visit: www.europeantour.com
