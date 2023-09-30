Birthday boy 'Chikka' celebrates joint share of Taiwan Masters lead with Korea's Lee

The 123-strong field includes players from the Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands and South Africa
Korean Taehee Lee shot a three under par 69 and birthday boy Chikkarangappa S. from India a 71 to share the lead in the Asian Tour’s $1 million Mercuries Taiwan Masters after round three at the Taiwan Golf and Country Club, Tamsui.
The pair are in front on four under from New Zealand’s Ben Campbell, the overnight leader, who carded a 73.
India’s Veer Ahlawat (70), South African Jaco Ahlers (72), Angelo Que (72) from the Philippines, Thai Sadom Kaewkanjana (73), and American Jarin Todd (74) are two shots back.
Lee had no trouble making birdies. He recorded six including three in succession from the fourth, but made three bogeys on one of the most challenging courses this year because of the narrow fairways and punishing, deep rough.
His co-leader Chikkarangappa S., or ‘Chikka’ as he is known, felt he played some of his best golf of the week, recording three birdies and two bogeys.
Campbell had a one shot lead at the start of the day but struggled today.
He said: “It was tough to get into a bit of a rhythm. Battled with the swing today, what I have been working on did not quite work.
“But I hung in there and still have a chance tomorrow. I played some good golf in there but just a few bad holes. Had some chances coming in but just missed, gonna do some work on the game now.”
Thailand’s Rattanon Wannasrichan (70), Jbe Kruger from South African (73) and Scotland’s David Drysdale (74) are in a tie for ninth – in contention, just four off the lead.
Defending champion Chan Shih-chang from Chinese-Taipei came in with a 73 and is one over, in a group of players that includes Indian great Dubai based Jeev Milkha Singha – the 51-year-old who is looking for his first Asian Tour victory in 15 years. He shot a 73.
Milkha Singh told Khaleej Times, “It is really windy out here. The fairways are hard, with greens very tough to read.
ALSO READ
"That is why four under par is leading. I am well placed and will give it a shot in tomorrow’s final round.’
The 123-strong field includes players from the Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands and South Africa
Skipper believes there is inconsistency in the way match referees rate pitches in different countries.
The club's financial issues mean they are unlikely to splurge on big new signings anytime soon
10 members of Taabia Khan's family, including her father, played cricket in India. But she has become her family's trendsetter in badminton
The annual awards ceremony, supported by Dubai Sports Council, establishes a new record by generating 70 million votes during nominations process
'I am improving really well, said 2017 champion Grigor Dimitrov as he took just over an hour to beat Daniel Altmaier
Australian opener dismissed for 34 as Khawaja completes 7,000 international runs
Danish legend is looking to leave his footprint on the Kingdom when he returns to Royal Golf Club for the first time in 13 years next month