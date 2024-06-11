Bhatnager, Dutta top respective divisions at Tommy Fleetwood Academy Junior Medal Series finals

Winners of the recent TFA Finals Day at Jumeirah Golf Estates.- Supplied photo

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 6:33 PM

Jumeirah Golf Estates hosted the final Tommy Fleetwood Academy Junior Medal Series by David Gardner at St James’s Place for the 2023-24 season.

The event took place on the front nine of the Fire course with 56 juniors from across the UAE taking part.

The competition comprised of seven categories, catering to various skill levels and tee markers.

These included the net winners from four distinct tee markers: Signature Tees, Forward Tees, TFA Junior Tees, and the newly introduced St James’s Place (SJP) Tees, spanning distances of 100-150 yards from each green.

Additionally, the event featured categories for the overall girl’s champion, gross winners from both Forward and Signature Tees, and the best net performance from SJP and TFA Tees. The event was further enriched with engaging activities such as the Pro’s Challenge on the 2nd hole, completed by TFA Professional Joe O’Connor, and the Nearest the Pin competition on Hole 14.

In the SJP category, Sophiya Bhatnager won by three strokes with a gross score of +1, edging out second place Toby Gardner (+4). Frankie Fleetwood finished in third place, losing out on countback with a score of +4, while Hana Hubner secured fourth place. Celina Bhatnager won the best girl in the category with a score of +6.

In the TFA category, Ansh Dutta won the division with a score of +5, securing victory by three strokes over second-place Andrew Puthoor (+8). William Hubner finished third with a score of +9, while Riccardo Rocha took fourth place. Victoria Rushika won the best girl in the category.

In the Forward Tee division, Tarik Calik shot a Net -5 (Gross -1) to win by two strokes over Ved Somaiya (-3). Arjun Koduru finished in third place with a score of -1, and Eugenio Galeppini took fourth place, also with -1. Ishika Kaul won the best girl in the division with a score of +7.

In the Signature Tees category, Kabir Mishra won with a net score of -1. Ethan Alan finished second with even par. In third place, Samarbir Kochar shot +3, while Alexander Sales finished in fourth place with +4.

In the gross overall winner’s category, Andrew Sverdlov shot -1 gross off the Forward Tees. Alexander Rushika won the gross division of the Signature Tees with a score of +1.