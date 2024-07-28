E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Bhaker credits India's government for Olympic bronze medal

The 22-year-old became the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting at the Olympics

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Manu Bhaker of India waves during the ceremony. — Reuters
Manu Bhaker of India waves during the ceremony. — Reuters

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 7:07 PM

After sealing a historic medal at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, ace India shooter Manu Bhaker thanked the Indian government for all the support and encouragement.

The Indian shooter finished third to secure a bronze medal in the final of the women's Air Pistol event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.


The 22-year-old became the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting at the Olympics.

Bhaker brought India's first medal in the ongoing mega event as she won a bronze medal with a score of 221.7.


While replying to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post on X, Manu thanked PM Modi for his blessings and said that it meant a lot to her.

"Thank you Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for your blessings. I would like to thank government for all the support and encouragement. It means a lot," Manu Bhaker wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi congratulated Bhaker for winning India's first medal at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

"A historic medal! Well done, @realmanubhaker, for winning India's first medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Congrats for the Bronze. This success is even more special as she becomes the 1st woman to win a medal in shooting for India. An incredible achievement!" PM Modi wrote on X.

It was an emotional for Manu after her setback at the Tokyo games when her pistol malfunctioned. She made history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach a shooting final in an individual event of the Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.

South Korea's Ye Jin clinched the gold medal with an Olympic record of 243.2 points. Her compatriot, Kim Yeji, settled for silver with 241.3 points.

On the opening day, Bhaker finished third in the qualification round of Women's 10 Metre Air Pistol to qualify for the final.

ALSO READ:


More news from Sports