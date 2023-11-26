UAE

Best round of the day helps England’s James Baxter bag Sharjah Men’s Open

The Net Division winner was UAE National Rashed Al Emadi

By Nick Tarratt, Khaleej Times Guest Golf Writer

James Baxter (left) receiving the Sharjah Golf &amp; Shooting Club Men's Open Trophy from Sam MacLaren, (right) Director of Golf.- Supplied photo
James Baxter (left) receiving the Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club Men's Open Trophy from Sam MacLaren, (right) Director of Golf.- Supplied photo

Published: Sun 26 Nov 2023, 10:07 PM

James Baxter, playing off a +2 handicap and representing the Centurion Club, England, won the 16th edition of the Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club Men’s Open.

Baxter shot rounds of 73 and 71 for a 36-hole level-par total of 144.

Following a first round of one-over par 73, Baxter went to the turn from the Black Tees in level-par 36. On his back nine, from the Blue Tees, he made birdies on holes 12, 14 and 15 to pull away from the field.

Baxter, whose round was the best of the day by two shots, finished par – bogey - par. The runner-up was Hoshi Yadav (Trump International Golf Club) with rounds of 72 and 74 while Steve Kelbrick (TIGC), 56 years old, shot his second consecutive 74, to finish tied third with two other players.

First-round leader Adrian Larsson (The Els Club) slipped to tied 26th with a disappointing second round.

This is the fourth qualifying round of the 2023 – 24 Men’s EGF Order of Merit.

The Net Division was won by UAE National Rashed Al Emadi (EGF). Playing off a five handicap Al Emadi produced net rounds of 69 and 70, to win by three shots.

Current EGF Men’s Order of Merit leader, 20-year-old Jonathan Selvaraj (TIGC) had rounds of 74 and 77 to finish tied ninth.

Results (Par 72).

Baxter (Centurion Club, Eng) 73. 71. 144.

Yadav (TIGC) 72. 74. 146.

Astrom (JGE) 75. 73. 148.

Hart (SGSC) 75. 73. 148.

Kelbrick (TIGC) 74. 74. 148.

Best Net

Al Emadi (5, EGF) 69. 70. 139.

Astrom (3, JGE) 72. 70. 142.

Ferdonnet (5, EGF) 71. 73. 144.

Best Gross Day 1.

Larsson (TEC) 71.

Best Gross Day 2.

Hart (SGSC) 73.

Best Net Day 1.

Englehardt (8, EGF) 69.

Best Net Day 2.

Sutherland (9, TEC) 71.


