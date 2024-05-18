BCCI in talks with Gambhir to replace Dravid as India's head coach: Report

'Let your hands talk in the ring. I am excited … let’s make history., said the Ukrainian Usyk after the official weight-in where the Briton avoided eye-contact with his opponent
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BBCI) has approached former cricketer Gautam Gambhir to replace Rahul Dravid as India's head coach, according to a report from ESPNcricinfo.
The report said Gambhir is BCCI's top pick to become India's next head coach as Dravid's tenure comes to an end after the T20 World Cup 2024.
ESPNcricinfo also learned that BCCI will talk to Gambhir after the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 since the former left-handed batter is currently serving as the mentor of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Gambhir was also a part of the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup and ODI World Cup in 2011.
After India failed to win the ICC Cricket World Cup at home last year in November when they lost inthe finals, Dravid was given an extension till June.
Earlier on Monday, BCCI invited applications for the position of men's national team head coach, with the tenure starting from July 1 this year and concluding on December 31, 2027, which will be the year when the next 50-over Cricket World Cup will take place.
The deadline for applications will be till May 27, 6 PM.
The selection process will include a thorough review of applications, followed by personal interviews and assessments of shortlisted candidates.
Meanwhile, under Gambhir's mentorship, KKR has delivered some top performance in IPL 2024. They have won 9 of 13 matches, and sit at the top of the IPL 2024 standings with 19 points and a net run rate of +1.428.
The Kolkata-based franchise has only lost three matches in the 17th season which came against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Punjab Kings (PBKS).
