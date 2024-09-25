Basketball icons to enthral fans on NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal. — AFP file

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 8:51 PM

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced the star-studded line-up of NBA and WNBA legends and celebrities who will headline 'NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi' on Saturday, October 5, at Etihad Arena and 'NBA District' from Thursday, October 3 to Sunday, October 6, at Manarat Al Saadiyat.

The interactive fan events will be held in conjunction with The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024, which will feature the two most recent NBA champions in the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets playing preseason games on Friday, October 4, and Sunday, October 6, at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

The seven NBA and WNBA legends who will attend the fan events – Muggsy Bogues, Marcus Camby, Derek Fisher, Sylvia Fowles, Kevin Garnett, Shaquille O’Neal and Mitch Richmond – collectively amassed 44 All-Star appearances, 12 championships and three league Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards throughout their careers.

Grammy Award-winning rapper 2 Chainz will also perform live at both events, including The NBA Night hosted by Shaq at NBA District on October 3.