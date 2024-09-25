Basketball icons to enthral fans on NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi

The Emirati has become the most successful driver by winning his fifth UIM F2 World Championship title
The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced the star-studded line-up of NBA and WNBA legends and celebrities who will headline 'NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi' on Saturday, October 5, at Etihad Arena and 'NBA District' from Thursday, October 3 to Sunday, October 6, at Manarat Al Saadiyat.
The interactive fan events will be held in conjunction with The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024, which will feature the two most recent NBA champions in the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets playing preseason games on Friday, October 4, and Sunday, October 6, at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.
The seven NBA and WNBA legends who will attend the fan events – Muggsy Bogues, Marcus Camby, Derek Fisher, Sylvia Fowles, Kevin Garnett, Shaquille O’Neal and Mitch Richmond – collectively amassed 44 All-Star appearances, 12 championships and three league Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards throughout their careers.
Grammy Award-winning rapper 2 Chainz will also perform live at both events, including The NBA Night hosted by Shaq at NBA District on October 3.
NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi, which will tip off at 4:30 pm on October 5, will celebrate the NBA and the game of basketball with a variety of fan entertainment featuring Celtics and Nuggets players, including a skills challenge and three-point contest, NBA team mascot appearances, a slam dunk contest featuring professional dunkers, musical acts and more.
NBA District, an interactive fan event celebrating the convergence of basketball, popular culture and the NBA that has welcomed more than 10,000 fans in each of the past two years, will open to the public at 1 pm on October 3.
Fans will have the opportunity to participate in basketball activities on a full-size NBA court, take their photo with the Larry O’Brien Trophy, purchase limited-edition and customised NBA merchandise, get a free haircut at the NBA Barbershop, attend panel sessions and more.
Tickets for NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi are on sale now at etihadarena.ae and ticketmaster.ae. Tickets for NBA District are available at ticketmaster.ae.
The Emirati has become the most successful driver by winning his fifth UIM F2 World Championship title
Dubai Basketball, the newly established franchise, won their first game against an European giant at Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday
The next LIV Golf Promotions event is scheduled for December at the prestigious Riyadh Golf Club, marking a significant step in the tournament’s expanding global footprint
Thirdy Ravena is excited to be part of Dubai Basketball which made its debut in a major European league on Sunday
He underwent multiple surgeries, wondering if he would ever play the game again before returning to competitive cricket in the IPL this year
Participants faced a range of challenges, including wall climbing, crawling under nets, rolling on snow, and even swimming in cold water
A member of Jumeirah Golf Estates, he serves as an Ambassador for Weekend Warriors and is a strong advocate for local Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) events
The Road to the Finale: Let's look at how 14 events shaped this season’s top teams - Legion XIII, Ripper GC, 4Aces GC (10th seed) and Iron Heads GC