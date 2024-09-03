Baseball United to build Middle East's first professional ballpark in Dubai

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 4:36 PM Last updated: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 4:37 PM

Baseball United, the first professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and South Asia, announced its plans to build the first professional baseball field and ballpark in the history of the region. The new ballpark will be constructed within The Sevens sports and entertainment complex, located on Al-Ain Road (E66), just a short drive from downtown Dubai.

The historic new ballpark will not only be the first in the UAE and GCC, but it will serve as the only professional baseball grounds across a more than 10,000 km stretch of territory ranging from Morocco in North Africa to India, Bangladesh, and several countries within Southwest Asia.

Tentatively called Baseball United Ballpark with naming rights negotiations still underway, the new field will feature a dual fiber, synthetic turf playing surface. The turf includes an organic infill and geotextile fabric optimised to ensure performance in Dubai’s high temperatures.

The LED lighting system will generate more than 15 million lumens across eight lighting towers and 94 total fixtures, including the most advanced BallTracker® technology available. The ballpark’s moveable, modular seating configuration will enable space for up to 6,500 fans.

Baseball United will construct above-ground dugouts, foul lines and foul poles, and a professional grade netting system. In addition to a state-of-the-art LED content wall, the new ballpark will include a traditional scoreboard modelled after 19th century professional games in the US.

The ballpark will include four different seating sections, including the ultra-premium Diamond Club, optimal sight-line Infield Boxes, value-priced Outfield Boxes, and Baseball United’s signature VVIP On-Field Cabanas.

“Our league has brought together so many powerful ingredients to help make baseball the Middle East and South Asia’s next great sport,” said Kash Shaikh, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder, Baseball United.

“From our passionate fanbase and legendary co-owners, to our world-class players and historic franchises, we’ve worked hard to bring the best of baseball to Dubai. The only thing that has been missing was a place to call home. We wanted a true, purpose-built baseball ballpark that can serve as the launchpad for professional baseball across the region.