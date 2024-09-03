Baseball United to build Middle East's first professional ballpark in Dubai

Victory comes just ten days after Khalid won two medals at the Swedish Championship
Baseball United, the first professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and South Asia, announced its plans to build the first professional baseball field and ballpark in the history of the region. The new ballpark will be constructed within The Sevens sports and entertainment complex, located on Al-Ain Road (E66), just a short drive from downtown Dubai.
The historic new ballpark will not only be the first in the UAE and GCC, but it will serve as the only professional baseball grounds across a more than 10,000 km stretch of territory ranging from Morocco in North Africa to India, Bangladesh, and several countries within Southwest Asia.
Tentatively called Baseball United Ballpark with naming rights negotiations still underway, the new field will feature a dual fiber, synthetic turf playing surface. The turf includes an organic infill and geotextile fabric optimised to ensure performance in Dubai’s high temperatures.
The LED lighting system will generate more than 15 million lumens across eight lighting towers and 94 total fixtures, including the most advanced BallTracker® technology available. The ballpark’s moveable, modular seating configuration will enable space for up to 6,500 fans.
Baseball United will construct above-ground dugouts, foul lines and foul poles, and a professional grade netting system. In addition to a state-of-the-art LED content wall, the new ballpark will include a traditional scoreboard modelled after 19th century professional games in the US.
The ballpark will include four different seating sections, including the ultra-premium Diamond Club, optimal sight-line Infield Boxes, value-priced Outfield Boxes, and Baseball United’s signature VVIP On-Field Cabanas.
“Our league has brought together so many powerful ingredients to help make baseball the Middle East and South Asia’s next great sport,” said Kash Shaikh, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder, Baseball United.
“From our passionate fanbase and legendary co-owners, to our world-class players and historic franchises, we’ve worked hard to bring the best of baseball to Dubai. The only thing that has been missing was a place to call home. We wanted a true, purpose-built baseball ballpark that can serve as the launchpad for professional baseball across the region.
"We wanted something that was entrepreneurial and right-sized, that combined new technology while paying homage to baseball’s great 150 year traditions. Thanks to the hard work of our team and the shared vision of our incredible partners, we can now make that dream a reality.”
The ballpark’s dimensions were modelled after Yankee Stadium, one of the most iconic baseball stadiums in the world, with the fences measuring 318 feet (97 m) to left field, 314 feet (96 m) to right field, and 408 feet (124 m) to center field.
The playing field will be named after Major League Baseball legend and Baseball United Co-Founder and Board Member, Barry Larkin.
““I am truly honored to have my name associated with this historic field,” said Larkin. “For me, it has been a dream come true to bring this league to life with Kash, John, and the entire Baseball United team. We’ve already played the first professional baseball games in the UAE, and now, to have a field and ballpark of our own - it’s incredible. I can’t wait to step foot on that field later this year.”
The Baseball United Ballpark will sit near the cricket ovals at The Sevens, creating the only joint bat and ball complex in the region.
“We are excited to partner with Baseball United to make history again here in Dubai,” said Mathew Tait, General Manager, Emirates Dubai 7s & The Sevens Stadium. “Adding baseball to our venue aligns perfectly with our strategy to make The Sevens the region’s premier multi-sport destination. We can’t wait to ‘play ball’ here in Dubai.”
Victory comes just ten days after Khalid won two medals at the Swedish Championship
The four-time F2 world champion led from start to finish to secure his second Grand Prix success of the season ahead of teammate Mansoor Al Mansoori
This year’s championship saw participation from 74 clubs and academies from around the world
Othman finished fourth in the heats to qualify for the final of the 100m wheelchair race
'That was such a special week hosting in my home country, India;, said the Dubai Golden Visa holder and tournament host
Bangladesh won last week's first Test by 10 wickets for their maiden victory over Pakistan in 14 attempts
‘My current position is, to be honest, beyond all my pre-tournament expectations,’ said the tournament host
The Zurich-based body said it has now moved the assessment to October