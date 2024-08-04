Baseball United announces first full season and inaugural Baseball United Cup

Season One will begin on October 23, 2025 and end on November 23, 2025. — Supplied photo

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 12:29 PM

Baseball United, the first professional baseball league focused in the Middle East and South Asia, announced its plans for the league’s first full season as part of an ambitious 12-month calendar of events.

In addition to the season, Baseball United will host a professional tournament called the Baseball United Cup, as well as a national team tournament - featuring the official national baseball teams from countries across the Middle East and South Asia - called the Baseball United Arab Classic. All events will be held in Dubai, UAE.

Season One will begin on October 23, 2025 and end on November 23, 2025.

The inaugural season will include five Baseball United franchises - the Mumbai Cobras, Karachi Monarchs, Arabia Wolves, Mid East Falcons, and a new Riyadh-based franchise slated to be announced early next year.

Each team will play 12 regular season games, culminating with a United Series best-of-three championship featuring the top two teams.