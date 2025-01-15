Baseball United announces dates for historic UAE series in Dubai

Kash Shaikh (right), Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Baseball United. — X

Baseball United, the first professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and South Asia, announced the Baseball United UAE Series, the league’s first event of 2025. The three-game series will feature its two UAE-based franchises, the Arabia Wolves (Dubai) and the Mid East Falcons (Abu Dhabi), and will take place from February 14-16 at Baseball United Ballpark at The Sevens Sports and Entertainment Complex in Dubai.

The UAE Series will mark the first time Baseball United’s franchises take the field, as well as the first time any professional baseball clubs compete in the Middle East. The two historic franchises have rosters full of former Major League Baseball players, including former New York Yankees stars Robinson Cano (Wolves) and Didi Gregorius (Wolves), and former San Francisco Giants standouts Pablo Sandoval (Falcons) and Alejandro de Aza (Falcons).

The UAE Series will mark the third marquee event hosted by Baseball United in Dubai, following the successful Baseball United Dubai All-Star Showcase in November 2023, and the recent Baseball United Arab Classic in November 2024.

All UAE Series games will be hosted at Baseball United’s new Ballpark - the first professional baseball field in the history of the region.

“Thanks to the hard work of our team, and the inspired collaboration with partners, we closed out last year with several historic milestones,” said Kash Shaikh, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Baseball United.

“We built the first ballpark in the history of the region, we hosted the largest national team tournament in the history of the region, and we launched our official merchandise program at retail and online. Next month, we are making history again. Our two UAE-based franchises - the first professional baseball franchises in the history of the Middle East - will take the field for the first time. I’m so excited for our fans in Dubai and around the world to finally see the Wolves and Falcons in action.”

Each team will also feature five prospects from the region playing at the professional level for the first time. The prospects were selected based on their performance at the Baseball United Arab Classic, as well as via Baseball United’s regional scouting program.

Tickets are on sale now exclusively on Platinumlist. Infield Box seats are available down the first and third baselines for just Dh 99.

And Baseball United’s award-winning Diamond Club hospitality seats behind home plate are available for just Dh 279. Diamond Club seats include free food and soft drinks.

Games will be broadcasted across the Middle East and streamed for free on baseballunited.com. Regional broadcast partners will be announced soon. Baseball United’s franchises are made up of top professional players from around the world. The league’s inaugural draft was held in October 2023, with 70% of selected players originally drafted by Major League Baseball teams, including former MLB All-Stars Cano, Sandoval, Bartolo Colon, and Jair Jurrjens, and 4x Gold Glove Winner Andrelton Simmons. In addition to the Wolves and Falcons, Baseball United has announced the Mumbai Cobras and the Karachi Monarchs as its two other founding franchises. Baseball United was co-founded by Shaikh, John Miedreich, and MLB Hall of Famers, Barry Lakin and Mariano Rivera in November of 2022. Baseball United was the most talked about new sports league in the world for two consecutive years. Its ownership group now includes 20 MLB legends, including Hall of Famer, Adrián Beltré and stars Felix Hernandez, Ryan Howard, Albert Pujols, Ronald Acuña Jr., Robinson Chirinos and Cano.