Baniyas crowned champions in first round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

The first round of the second edition of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship concluded on Sunday, after three days of excitement, suspense, and strong fights at Mubadala Arena.

Capping off three days of exciting showcases, Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club took the first place, followed by Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club in second place, and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club in third.

Saturday saw competitions for athletes under 12 years old and kids aged 4-8, adding a lively and enthusiastic atmosphere to the event. The participants demonstrated promising skills and great determination, presenting their best performances in front of a large gathering of family members and fans.

The third day of the championship was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Bin Mohammed Bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Union, and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, Khalaf Alhammadi, Director General at Abu Dhabi Pensions Fund (ADPF), Abdulla Mubarak Al Muhairi, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, Dr Ali Bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) at the Department of Culture and Tourism, Suhail Al Arifi, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at ADSC, Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Abdul Rahim Al Zarouni, Director of the Corporate Communications Office at ADSC.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi stated that the first round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship achieved significant success, both in terms of its exceptional organisation and the wide participation of clubs and academies. He also highlighted the strong public attendance, which reflects the growing popularity of the sport and the effectiveness of the Federation’s strategies in promoting and developing it. Al Shamsi praised the outstanding performance and high sportsmanship displayed by the kids and youth on the mat, noting that this signals a generation of promising future talents who form the strategic foundation of the UAE’s jiu-jitsu endeavours. “The Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship is an exemplary model for sports competitions, made possible by the vision and limitless support of the wise leadership. The championship successfully hosted 2,000 male and female athletes from various clubs and academies, along with their families and sports fans, making it a unique platform that merges competitive excellence with community engagement,” he said.