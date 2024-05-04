Balqees filled with pride after winning gold for UAE at Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship

Published: Sat 4 May 2024, 6:35 PM

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team secured an impressive haul of seven medals on the opening day of the eighth Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship at the Mubadala Arena, Zayed Sports City.

As competitions for adults in various weight divisions unfolded on Friday, the host nation bagged three gold, two silver, and two bronze medals to top the newaza discipline.

Newaza features 67 core techniques of Jiu-Jitsu self-defence in a fun, safe, and cooperative environment.

Balqees Abdulla, expressed her happiness at clinching the gold medal for the UAE National Team in the Adults Jiu-Jitsu Female -45 Kg division and said: “Securing a gold medal in such a prestigious championship fills me with immense pride. What makes it truly incredible is the intense level of competition as it brings together elite champions from across Asia.”

Omar Alsuwaidi, who won gold for the hosts in the Adults Jiu-Jitsu Male -56 Kg, added: “A gold medal in Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship is a great achievement. It symbolises the dedication and sacrifices made during the last few weeks.

“I extend heartfelt thanks to all supporters, including the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, coaches, teammates, family and friends.”

As the competitions on the opening day came to a close, Thailand topped the overall medal table with 5 gold, 1 silver, and 3 bronze, while Kazakhstan was second with 4 gold, 4 silver, and 5 bronze.

The UAE sits in third place in the overall medal ranking.

The first day of the championship featured competitions in various disciplines including Duo-Classic, Show, Jiu-Jitsu Newaza, and Jiu-Jitsu Fighting. The UAE national team is participating only in the newaza discipline.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the Championship will continue until May 8. Competitions for the Adults division will run until Sunday, followed by youth competitions from Monday to Wednesday.

Abdulmunem Alsayedmohamed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Union, and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation attended the opening day’s action.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Fahad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations and heads of national federations and members of delegations from participating countries were also present.

Al Dhaheri commended the performance of the UAE national team on Friday.

“Our athletes consistently showcase their remarkable skills, reflecting the core values of discipline, perseverance, and determination,” he said.

“Today's results truly showcase the technical prowess of our team and their capability to excel in highly competitive atmospheres. It highlights the outstanding efforts of our technical staff, who have worked closely with the national team in the past weeks, formulating diverse plans and strategies to sway the competition in their favour,” Al Dhaheri added.

Meanwhile, Vinay Kumar Joshi, National President of the Jiu-Jitsu Association of India, expressed confidence in Indian athletes’ preparation and participation across all Jiu-Jitsu disciplines.

“We have two distinct teams competing in the adult and youth categories, comprising both male and female athletes,” he said.

“With a total of 70 athletes, we anticipate strong performances and are optimistic about securing medals. Several of our athletes have previously excelled in similar events, and this Championship serves as an excellent platform for them to showcase their abilities.”

