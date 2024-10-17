Bahrain wants World Cup qualifier moved from Indonesia after 'death threats'

Bahrain's Waleed Al Hayam in action with Indonesia's Ragnar Oratmangoen in the Group C third round match of the World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa on October 10, 2024. — Reuters file

Bahrain's football association said it would request that a World Cup qualifying match scheduled for March be moved outside of Indonesia after the national team allegedly received death threats from Indonesian fans.

"The association will submit a request to remove the match from Indonesia to preserve the safety of the team," it said in a statement posted to X on Wednesday.

"The association refuses to expose the lives of team members to any potential danger, especially since the actions of the Indonesian fans are completely unacceptable and incorrect."

The move comes after an October 10 match in Bahrain ended in a 2-2 draw, with Bahrain equalising in the ninth minute of injury time.

Indonesian officials and supporters afterwards complained the injury time had gone on for too long.

Wednesday's statement from Bahrain's football association said its players had since been "subjected to a torrent of insults, slander, threats and hacking operations" online.