Bahrain Championship marks long-awaited return to the DP World Tour for the Kingdom

Sheikh Khaled and Keith Pelley at a special signing ceremony to announce the 2024 Bahrain Championship. - Sipplied photo.

Published: Fri 22 Sep 2023, 12:23 AM

The DP World Tour is set to return to the Kingdom of Bahrain for the first time in 13 years with the Bahrain Championship scheduled to take place at Royal Golf Club from February 1 – 3, 2024.

The announcement of the tournament, which will be held under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, was marked by a special signing ceremony by King Hamad himself alongside DP World Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley.

“We are pleased to host the Bahrain Championship on the DP World Tour in the Kingdom of Bahrain,” said King Hamad. “This championship, which forms part of what is an elite professional golf tournament series, is organised in cooperation between the Royal Golf Club, the General Sports Authority, the Bahrain Olympic Committee, and the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority.”

Golf is a sport that receives major support and sponsorship from King Hamad who is a passionate practitioner and enthusiast of this sport, which reflects his great interest in and support for sports and athletes. King Hamad is the foremost athlete in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

General admission will be free of charge for spectators while there will also be a host of premium experiences available, as well as a full programme of entertainment, including live music, and a wealth of F&B options, for the whole family to enjoy.

“We are thrilled to welcome back the DP World Tour to Bahrain,” said Faris Mustafa Al Kooheji, Secretary General of the Bahrain Olympic Committee. “Golf is a game, not only of great skill but one which showcases the highest levels of sportsmanship, fairness and etiquette and one which the Kingdom is proud to support and encourage.

“Through hosting the Bahrain Championship and welcoming some of the best golfers in the world, we are underlining our commitment to this wonderful sport.”

Evidence of the Kingdom’s drive to grow the game of golf domestically is borne out through an initiative between the Bahrain Olympic Committee and the DP World Tour which will see local golfers awarded spots to compete in the tournament, with a minimum of two places reserved for Bahraini players.

Two amateur spots will be up for grabs at the Bahrain Amateur Open, taking place October 12 – 14. The overall winner plus a spot for the leading Bahraini amateur will be awarded at this prestigious amateur event. Additionally, the leading Bahraini as well as the winner of the King Hamad Trophy, played on November 23-25, will get the opportunity of a lifetime to tee it up alongside the DP World Tour professionals in the Bahrain Championship.

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the DP World Tour, said: “I would firstly like to thank His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Sheikh Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Sheikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa for welcoming us to the Kingdom of Bahrain as we launch a new event on our International Schedule.

“The Bahrain Championship will mark the DP World Tour’s return to the Kingdom of Bahrain for the first time since 2011 and helps form part of our International Swing of events.

“We are excited to return to Bahrain in February as we continue to showcase our diverse array of tournaments in different countries and cultures across the world,” Pelley added.

With just over 100 days to go until the eagerly-anticipated event, which has a prize fund of $2.5 million, the Royal Golf Club course has undergone extensive upgrades, supported by Osool Asset Management and Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, headed by Sheikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa.

Among the key enhancements is the upgrading of several greens on the front nine to ensure it is in prime condition to welcome the elite stars of the DP World Tour.