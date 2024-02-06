Badminton: UAE's Taabia Khan becomes world number one in junior rankings

UAE youngster Taabia Khan. — Supplied photo

Published: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 5:00 PM

The UAE's rising badminton star Taabia Khan grabbed the world number one position in girls doubles category, according to the latest rankings published by the game's governing body.

The Dubai girl already held the world no 2 position for the past five weeks.

Mysha Khan, Taabia's sister, has also jumped to World No. 15 in girls' doubles and world No. 27 in girls' singles.

Taabia also has a chance to achieve the number one ranking in mixed doubles if she reaches the semifinals at the International Challenge (Feb 8-11) in Azerbaijan.

ALSO READ: