Badminton: UAE's Bharath Latheesh becomes number one in junior world rankings

The UAE Badminton Federation congratulated Bharath Latheesh after the UAE youngster became world number one in the BWF Junior Rankings.
The 16-year-old Latheesh has made incredible progress, producing consistent performances at the junior events on the international stage.
“We are delighted to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Bharath Latheesh for reaching the pinnacle of the BWF Junior Rankings. His recent victories at the Italian Junior 2024, the 14th MULTI ALARM Hungarian Junior Championships 2024, and the Bulgarian Junior Open Championship 2023 showcase his prowess on the badminton court. We applaud Bharath for his dedication and perseverance and look forward to witnessing his continued success in badminton,” said Noura Hassan Al Jasmi, president of the UAE Badminton Federation.
A host of young badminton players have climbed up the ladder after the UAE Badminton Federation changed the rules last year, allowing resident players to represent the UAE in international tournaments.
Within a year, the UAE players are in the top three positions in four out of the five events (men’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles) in the BWF Junior Ranking.
“It is a matter of pride for the badminton fraternity as Bharath Latheesh joins the elite league of Junior World Number Ones from the UAE, previously held by Dev and Dhiren Ayyappan in men’s doubles, Taabia Khan in women’s doubles and mixed doubles for shorter periods,” added Ms. Al Jasmi.
“We are committed to providing the best environment for the players of the UAE to excel in badminton, and we look forward to seeing UAE players competing in the Olympics."
Latheesh said the top the position in the junior world rankings in the results of hard work and sacrifices.
“I am truly grateful for this incredible honour and recognition. This achievement is a result of years of hard work, the support of my family, incredible coaches, and the unwavering support from the UAE Badminton Federation, my equipment sponsor Yonex, and Berkeley Services. I am excited about the journey ahead and look forward to continuing to contribute to the world of badminton,” Latheesh said.
