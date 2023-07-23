Badminton: India's Satwik and Chirag win fourth title of year at Korea Open

Satwik and Chirag, the 2022 Commonwealth Games champions, extended their winning streak to 10 matches

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty celebrate their win. — Twitter

By PTI Published: Sun 23 Jul 2023, 12:55 PM

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continued their dream run, clinching the men's doubles title at the Korea Open with a gritty three-game win over top ranked Fajar Alfian and Muhamad Rian Ardianto in the final on Sunday.

Playing their fourth final of the year, the world No. 3 Indians rallied their way to a 17-21 21-13 21-14 win over the two-time world championships bronze medallists Alfian and Ardianto in a thrilling summit clash of the Super 500 badminton tournament.

Satwik and Chirag, the 2022 Commonwealth Games champions, thus extended their winning streak to 10 matches and added another feather to their cap, following their victory at the Swiss Open, Asian Championships and Indonesia Open this year.