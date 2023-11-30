Ayrton and Vorster convincing winners of Ladies’ Pairs Shambles at JGE

Everything you need to know about the Abu Dhabi Golf Club showpiece from December 8 – 10.
Sherma Ayrton and Jane Vorster teamed up to win the Pairs Shambles Ladies’ event at the Jumeirah Golf Estate’s Fire Course.
The format of the event which was sponsored by Park Hyatt Dubai, was played over a ‘Pairs Shambles’ format, where each player teed off individually, and the best shot was chosen.
From that selected tee shot, both players played their own balls until the hole was completed. The selected ball played as it lay on the course, while the second ball could be placed within a club length of the chosen one, maintaining the ground conditions.
Additionally, each player was required to contribute a minimum of six tee shots throughout the round.
Ayrton and Vorster returned an impressive net score of 59 (-13). Their scorecard contained 11 birdies and an eagle, securing their victory by a four-shot margin.
Notably, Sherma played six strokes under her handicap on the day, contributing significantly to their outstanding performance.
ALSO READ
Mitsuko Emmerson and Dilek Yildiz secured second place with a strong performance, achieving a score of 63 (-9). Their round featured two eagles and six birdies with only one dropped shot on the day.
Of particular note was Dilek’s remarkable gross birdie on the par three 14th hole, played over the water.
Everything you need to know about the Abu Dhabi Golf Club showpiece from December 8 – 10.
‘Teeing off in a Pro-Am is far more nervous for me than motor racing’ says McLaren’s 24-year-old British pilot
Players with a valid handicap with a handicap index of 14.4 or below are eligible to apply for the event to take place on Jan 13-14 at the Emirates Golf Club
Dubai-based Adrian Meronk heads Down Under to defend the ISPS HANDA Australian Open title he won in such style last year
The overall local winners in the Men’s and Lady's Divisions were Ara Nakhnikian and Naima Maya
The event will be an opportunity for boys and girls from the UAE and overseas to secure a transformative Golf Scholarship Program in the USA
Lana Alharbi is a 21-year-old Person of Determination who has found a career, love and joy in the emirate
The pair shot an impressive gross 61 to prevail by a countback from Norris and McNamara in the event supported by The Lounge Spa