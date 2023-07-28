Australia's Khawaja, Labuschagne create Ashes history with slowest partnership

New Zealand need only win in Melbourne to seal the Bledisloe Cup for a 21st year in succession with the Rugby Championship trophy also up for grabs
Australian batters Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschange entered record books for the wrong reasons.
The openers slow pace during the fifth and final Ashes Test against England at The Oval saw them create a new Ashes record which they will like to draw a line through quickly.
Khawaja and Labuschange batted really slow in Australia’s first innings, stitching together 42-run stand for the second wicket in 26 overs.
This was largely due to Labuschagne's slow innings of nine runs in 82 balls. By the time Labuschagne was dismissed, Khawaja had played 123 balls and was unbeaten on 37.
This partnership came at a run rate of 1.61, which is the lowest partnership in Ashes history among the pairs which faced a minimum of 150 balls in an innings together.
They broke the record of England's Michael Carberry and Joe Root, who had scored at a run rate of 1.75 against Australia in Adelaide in 2013. In the second Test of the series back then, the duo stitched a stand of 48 runs in about 27 overs.
New Zealand need only win in Melbourne to seal the Bledisloe Cup for a 21st year in succession with the Rugby Championship trophy also up for grabs
636 male and female athletes from 45 countries have confirmed their participation
Mercedes Tram Principal Toto Wolff and G42's CEO Peng Xiao hope to develop marginal gains and performance benefits on track for the F1 team through AI and big data analytics
The teenager was in stable condition after being moved out of the intensive care at a hospital
Despite the staggering $776 m annual salary that is being offered the French star is emotionally drawn to playing for Real Madrid
Ledecky romped home in the women's 1,500m freestyle in Fukuoka to bolster her credentials as the most decorated woman swimmer
Talented 800 metres runner Dmytro Kovalchuk is one of the many Ukrainian athletes who have fought on the frontline
Marchand clocked 4 minutes, 02.50 seconds to win the 400m individual medley, taking more than a second off Phelps' record