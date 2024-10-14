Australian teen talent Konstas given India chance

Australia's Sam Konstas plays a shot during the under-19 World Cup youth one-day international (YODI) final between India and Australia at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on February 11, 2024. — AFP file

New South Wales teenage batting talent Sam Konstas has soared into selectors' calculations for the test series against India with his inclusion in the Australia A squad for matches against India A.

The 19-year-old opener struck twin centuries against South Australia last week, becoming the youngest player to do so in a Sheffield Shield match since Ricky Ponting.

With a test spot available due to Cameron Green's back injury, Konstas was named in a 17-man squad released on Monday for the four-day matches against India A in Mackay (October 31-November 4) and Melbourne (November 7-10).

Selector George Bailey confirmed on Monday Australia will pick a new opener for the India series, with Steve Smith set to drop down the order after replacing retired opener David Warner for the last four tests against West Indies and New Zealand.

Although Konstas has played only five first-class matches, Bailey confirmed the exciting young talent is "in the mix" for test selection along with experienced openers Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris, who were also picked in the A squad.

"I think he's had a good start, he's five games into his first class career," Bailey told reporters.

"He looks really organised and composed at the crease.

"It’s good recognition that he’s been given the opportunity to play for Australia A but I don’t think it’s to the detriment or taking our eye off how consistent your Cam Bancrofts and Marcus Harrises have been."

Both Western Australia's Bancroft and Victoria batter Harris have experience at test level.

Bancroft, renowned for trying to hide a piece of sandpaper in his trousers during the Newlands ball-tampering scandal, played the last of his 10 tests in 2019 before being dropped midway through the Ashes.

He was second in the Sheffield Shield runs list during the 2023-24 season and topped it in the previous term.

Harris, who played the last of his 14 tests three years ago, has started the current Sheffield Shield with a bang, scoring 143 and 52 against Tasmania last week.

Selectors also named Australia's 14-man ODI squad for a three-match series against Pakistan next month, with Pat Cummins returning as captain for the first time since raising the trophy at the 50-overs World Cup in India nearly a year ago. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh and batsman Travis Head have been rested from the Pakistan series to take paternity leave. Cooper Connolly, who made his ODI and T20 debut during the white-ball tour of the UK, retains his place along with rising all-rounder Aaron Hardie, who impressed against England. The series starts on Nov. 4 in Melbourne, with matches to follow in Adelaide (November 8) and Perth (November 10). Australia A squad: Nathan McSweeney (capt), Cameron Bancroft, Scott Boland, Jordan Buckingham, Cooper Connolly, Ollie Davies, Marcus Harris, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Michael Neser, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Jimmy Peirson, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Mark Steketee, Beau Webster Australia ODI squad:

Pat Cummins (capt), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa