Australia post 134-5 in semi-final of women's T20 World Cup

South Africa's Nonkululeko Mlaba bowls in the Women's T20 World Cup semi-final match against Australia in Dubai on Thursday. — Reuters
Opener Beth Mooney top-scored with 44 as Australia amassed 134-5 against South Africa in the first semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup in Dubai on Thursday.
Put into bat on a sluggish pitch, Australia lost Grace Harris and Georgia Wareham early on, before Mooney, who became the ninth player to pass 3,000 runs in T20I cricket, and stand-in skipper Tahlia McGrath added 50 from 55 balls.
McGrath fell for 27. After Mooney was run out, Ellyse Perry, who was caught off the last ball of the innings for 31, and Phoebe Litchfield — with a sparkling 16 from nine balls — lifted Australia to a total that will test the side they beat in the final of last year's edition.
Ayabonga Khaka was the most successful of the South African bowlers with 2-24.