Atletico tops La Liga after snatch late win over Barca

Atletico Madrid came from behind to snatch a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Barcelona and claim leadership of La Liga on Saturday.

Pedri sent the Catalans ahead but second-half goals from Rodrigo De Paul and Alexander Sorloth helped Diego Simeone's side move three points clear at the top of the table, having played one match fewer than Barca.

Hansi Flick's side dominated at the Olympic stadium but Atletico clung on before claiming a 12th consecutive victory across all competitions with Sorloth's stoppage-time strike.

Barcelona started the season in superb form but have stumbled in recent weeks and have now won just one of their last seven league games.

This was their third consecutive home league defeat, their worst such run since 1987, while it was also Simeone's first ever away triumph against Barcelona in La Liga.

"It's inexplicable... we had the game in our hands and we didn't take advantage," said Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi.

Champions Real Madrid face Sevilla on Sunday and can also move ahead of Barcelona with a victory.

"It's truly a tough defeat to take, when you don't finish a game, this is what can happen," Pedri told Movistar.

"We have the break now to reset mentally and physically."

Barcelona, missing injured teenage star Lamine Yamal, controlled the first half and suffocated Atletico with their press.