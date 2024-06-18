Athletes lives at risk due to heat wave at Paris Olympics

Daniil Medvedev cools off after winning his 2023 quarterfinal match against Andrey Rublev. Medvedev struggled with the heat wave in New York last year. — Reuters

Published: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 4:20 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 4:21 PM

A new report backed by climate scientists and athletes warned on Tuesday about the dangers of extreme high temperatures at this year's Paris Olympics.

The "Rings of Fire" report -- a collaboration between non-profit Climate Central, academics at Britain's University of Portsmouth and 11 Olympians -- said conditions in Paris could be worse than the last Games in Tokyo in 2021.

It warned that "intense heat at the Paris Olympics in July-August 2024 could lead to competitors collapsing and in worst case scenarios dying during the Games."

The study adds to a growing number of calls from sports people to adjust schedules and the timing of events to take into account the physical strain of competing in higher temperatures caused by global warming.

"Rings of Fire" urges organisers of competitions typically held at the height of the northern hemisphere summer -- such as the Olympics or the football World Cup -- to re-think their scheduling.

They should also provide improved rehydration and cooling plans for athletes and fans to avoid the risk of heat stroke, the study argued.

The Paris Olympics, which run from July 26-August 11, are set to take place in what are usually the warmest months in the French capital which has been struck by a series of record heatwaves in recent years.

More than 5,000 people died in France as a result of searing summer heat last year when new local highs above 40 degrees Centigrade (104 Fahrenheit) were recorded around the country, according to public health data.

A study in the Lancet Planet Health journal last May found that Paris had the highest heat-related death rates of 854 European towns and cities, partly due to its lack of green space and dense population.

Rather than high temperatures, incessant rain is currently the bigger weather-related concern for organisers, with regular downpours in May and June leading to unusually strong currents in the river Seine and poor water quality.

The Seine is set to host a boat parade during the unprecedented opening ceremony being planned for July 26, as well as the triathlon swimming and marathon swimming events -- pollution permitting.

Organisers of Paris 2024 say they have built flexibility into their schedules, enabling them to shift around some events such as the marathon or triathlon to avoid the peaks of midday heat.

But much of the Games is set to take place in temporary stands that lack shade, while the athletes' village has been built without air conditioning to reduce the Games' carbon footprint.

"Sleep disruption due to heat has been cited in the build-up to the 2024 Games as a major concern by athletes, especially given the lack of air conditioning in the Olympic Village," the report said.

Olympic teams have been offered the possibility of installing portable air-conditioning units in their accommodation, however, which many have opted to include.

One of the athletes who backed the "Rings of Fire" report, Indian triathlete Pragnya Mohan, said she had left her home country because of high temperatures, with the country recently reporting its longest ever heatwave.