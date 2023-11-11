Atack and Duffy play hot golf to take the top prize at Thursday Curry Club

Left to right: Kian Higgins, JGE Membership Services Executive, winners of the Thursday Curry Club, Conor Duffy and Ed Atack, along with Evelyn Downham, Lady Captain, Jumeirah Golf Estates.- Supplied photo

Published: Sat 11 Nov 2023, 9:35 PM

Ed Atack and Conor Duffy stole the show at the weekly Thursday Curry Club at Jumeirah Golf Estates which brought together 34 players in 17 pairs.

The event featured a Pairs Scramble format with a handicap allowance of 50 per cent, with 35 per cent from the lowest handicap and 15 per cent from the highest handicap in the pair.

Playing some outstanding golf over the Fire course Atack and Duffy achieved a bogey-free round marked by an outstanding six birdies that helped them clinch the win with a score of net 30.

A fantastic birdie on the par 3, 8th Hole would boost their countback chances as Atack hit his tee shot to 8ft from the flag, and this was finished off by holing the tough right to left putt down the hill.

Neil Gallagher and Jacob Wissum exhibited exceptional teamwork and a remarkable feat of five birdies in a row to secure the runner-up position with a score of net 30.

The pair made use of their shot on the 4th Hole as they would make a net birdie, although two pars on the last three holes would ultimately cost the duo as they would lose on countback to the eventual winners.

Kian Higgins and Ty Berger demonstrated skilful play, securing the third-place spot with an impressive score of net 31.

Results

On-Course Competitions

Nearest to the Pin - Hole 8: Jacob Wissum.

Longest Drive - Hole 5: Ty Berger.