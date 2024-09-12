Aston Martin are the team of the future, says Alonso

Aston Martin new managing technical partner Adrian Newey during a press conference. — Reuters

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 9:06 PM Last updated: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 9:07 PM

Aston Martin are Formula One's 'team of the future' after signing top designer Adrian Newey, Fernando Alonso said on Thursday while recognising the time frame might not be soon enough for him.

Spain's double world champion has a contract to 2026, when he will be 45 years old.

Newey, 65, will be joining the Silverstone-based team from Red Bull in March with his focus mostly on designing the car for 2026 when Formula One has a fresh set of rules and embarks on a new engine era.

"It has been a positive week for sure for the team with the announcement. He's a great addition to the team," Alonso told reporters at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

"The Aston Martin team is the team of the future in a way, we are just opening new buildings at the campus, the wind tunnel will be in January, Honda, Aramco, the best partners in the world probably and now Adrian as well.

"I think the team is taking shape and (owner) Lawrence (Stroll)'s vision is taking shape."

Alonso, who took his titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006, has not won a race since his 32nd career victory at Ferrari in 2013.

The Spaniard is four races away from a record-extending 400th grand prix, although he has started 'only' 393 so far.

Alonso said a new wind tunnel would be a game changer for a team currently fifth overall and limited to using the one belonging to engine partners Mercedes when they have an opportunity.