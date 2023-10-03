Asian Games: Dubai’s Lahiri hoping to pick up the pieces after enduring ‘tough’ test at China's West Lake golf course

Entertainer Warner bows out of Test cricket head held high as Aussies sweep series against Pakistan
Dubai-based Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri admitted that he did not ‘capitalize’ on his chances as he finished tied for 12th at the Asian Games Individual Golf Competition at West Lake International Golf Course in Hangzhou, China.
Lahiri shot a final round of 68 for a four-round total of 274 as Team India finished in seventh place.
South Korea won the Team competition by an impressive 25 shots and Hong Kong’s 22-year-old professional on the Asian Tour, Taichi Kho, won the Individual Competition.
In the Ladies’ Competition Thailand won the team event by six shots and 21-year-old Apichaya Yubol won the Individual Competition with a final round 68 for a 72-hole total of 19 under par.
She finished two ahead of India’s 25-year-old Aditi Ashok who finished with a disappointing 77.
Ashok blew a seven shot lead going into the final round and had to settle for a silver medal.
Lahiri told Khaleej Times:“I am very happy for Aditi to get a silver medal in the Individual Competition and this will be an inspiration for all the girls back in India."
Commenting on his own performance he said: "I was a pretty tough weekend. I struggled on Friday afternoon when I was hit by the heat. I kind of carried that through, perhaps I was trying too hard.
“West Lake is perhaps the toughest golf course set-up of the week, that is why you did not see so many good scores today.
“I started well but could not capitalize, like on day one. All in all, it has been disappointing for both me and Team India,” Lahiri added.
“We still had a chance to get on the podium but I did not play as well as I was capable. It is disheartening when you get these opportunities so rarely.
‘But we all move on. I am back in Dubai for a few days of rest, recovery and practice and then I’m off to LIV Golf in Jeddah and then to Miami for the LIV Golf Team Final.”
Teams and individuals from Jordan, Kuwait, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE competed in the 2023 Asian Games – Golf Competition.
Results
Men’s Individual
(7,280 Yards – Par 72)
Gold: T. Kho (Hong Kong – China) 62. 60. 70. 69. 261.
Silver: S. Im (South Korea) 66. 65. 66. 65. 262.
Bronze: C-Y Hung (Taipei) 65. 63. 67. 69. 264.
W. Kim (South Korea) 66. 66. 68. 65. 265.
Jang (South Korea) 61. 67. 68. 70. 266.
Men’s Team
(Best Three Scores)
Gold: South Korea 190. 198. 202. 198. 788.
Silver: Thailand 197. 204. 203. 209. 813.
Bronze: Hong Kong – China 200. 194. 211. 209. 814.
Japan 195. 203. 213. 209. 820.
Singapore 194. 213. 202. 212. 821.
Ladies’ Individual
(6,597 Yards – Par 72)
Gold: A. Yubol (Thai) 67. 65. 69. 68. 269.
Silver: A. Ashok (Ind) 67. 66. 61. 77. 271.
Bronze: H. Yoo (South Korea) 68. 73. 66. 65. 272.
Lin (China) 67. 67. 68. 73. 275.
Kongkraphan (Thai) 69. 67. 70. 70. 276.
Ladies’ Team
(Best Two Scores)
Gold: Thailand 136. 132. 136. 138. 542.
Silver: South Korea 137. 140. 135. 136. 548.
Bronze: China 134. 133. 139. 146. 552.
India 138. 134. 131. 151. 554.
Japan 134. 139. 139. 147. 559.
