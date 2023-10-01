Asian Games: China take golds as India's Toor rises to the challenge

India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor competes in the men’s shot put final at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Sunday. — PTI

Published: Sun 1 Oct 2023, 9:37 PM

China celebrated over a dozen golds across different sports as well a world record in shooting at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Sunday, but there were also disappointments and drama for the hosts as large flag-wielding crowds watched on their national day.

The drama came in the packed Olympic stadium again, a day after an athletics official suffered a broken leg and serious bleeding after being hit by a misthrown hammer.

This time it followed a false start in the women's 100m hurdles final.

Both China's Wu Yanni and India's Jyothi Yarraji were contacted by officials. But Yarraji was outraged and adamant she had not set off early. Wu complained that her opponent had moved first.

Heated discussions went on for several minutes on the inside of the track. Meanwhile the other athletes tried to stay calm. One, Lin Yuwei of China, even sat down and removed her spikes.

Eventually, amidst an almost farcical delay, the athletes were invited to watch the replay where it could clearly be seen that Wu made the false start. But Wu kept protesting. Eventually an official presented a compromise.

"You can run if you want to but it will be under review," the official said.

They rushed to their blocks, Lin quickly put her spikes back on and then won just ahead of Wu with Yarraji in third. But in the official results Wu was marked as disqualified, so fourth placed Yumi Tanaka of Japan was bumped up to bronze.

Overall, the hosts are running away at the top of the overall medals table in Hangzhou with 132 golds and still seven days of competition to go.

South Korea are a distant second on the medals table with 30 golds followed by Japan (29) in third place and India (13) in fourth place.

The men's shot put final also had a thrilling finish when Asian record-holder Tajinderpal Singh Toor overtook his Saudi rival with his last round throw of 20.36m to take victory.

"I feel really good," said Toor. "My wife asked me to bring her gold, only gold."

Elsewhere China's 2022 world long jump champion Wang Jianan retained his Asian Games title with a leap of 8.22m. Then his fellow 2022 world champion and compatriot Feng Bin followed that up with gold in the women's discus final thanks to a Games record throw of 67.93.

"The atmosphere in Hangzhou's stadium was truly amazing," said the bespectacled Feng, who like Wang will have high hopes for Paris 2024.

In the men's football quarterfinals, North Korean players clashed heatedly with referees after losing their quarter final against Japan 2-1, prompting staff to run onto the turf to protect the referees.

In one of the other quarterfinals reigning champions South Korea, whose squad includes PSG midfielder Lee Kangin, cruised to a 2-0 victory over China. The hosts' long suffering fans were not surprised.

In badminton, however, China's men restored some pride when they came back from 2-0 down to win the men's team gold 3-2.

But in the women's team final earlier, South Korea, led by world number one An Se-young, produced a stunning performance to sweep aside the hosts in a 3-0 victory.

At the shooting range the Chinese women's trap team of Li Qingnian, 42, Wu Cuicui, 35, and Zhang Xinqiu, 29, set a new world record of 357 points on their way to winning gold, eclipsing the previous world best of 354 points set by the United States in 2018.

In trap competitors wield shotguns and aim at clay-based targets being fired rapidly away from the shooter at different angles.

The silver medal went to India, whose team included Rajeshwari Kumari, 31, daughter of acting president of the Olympic Council of Asia and former Asian Games champion in shooting, Randhir Singh.

But in women's golf India number one Aditi Ashok gave up a seven-shot lead in a final-day meltdown to lose her gold medal chance, allowing world number 206 Arpichaya Yubol to claim an unlikely title for Thailand.

