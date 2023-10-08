Asia & South Africa retains coveted Trophy in Clash of the Titans XIV, 2023

Al Attiyah’s hat-trick hopes shattered with a broken steering arm on his vehicle
An impressive field of 64 golfers competed in the annual FIGME Mediclinic Clash of The Titans, the 14th edition of the event which was held at Trump International Golf Club, Dubai.
Filipino Golfers in the Middle East (FIGME) which comprise 19 different nationalities, played in the Asia & South Africa vs The World, Clash of the Titans, played alongside the Individual Stableford and Team Pairs Better Ball Stableford Divisions – both formats with 7/8 Handicap Index Allowance.
Asia & South Africa (ASA) emerged as champions in the fifth Major Order of Merit event of FIGME.
The final Clash of the Titans result was 8 ½ points to Asia & South Africa Team and 5 ½ points to The World Team.
Thanks were given to the event sponsors: Al Ghandi Auto, Mediclinic Middle East, e-Golf Megastore, WR, Trump International Golf Club and Prato.
The next major event on the FIGME golf calendar is the Club Championship on October 21 at The Els Club.
Results
Platinum "Apollo" ~ HCP 0 to 10
Champion: Graeme Worth ~ 5 hcp with 38 points
1st Runner Up: Alex Jevons (6) ~ 37 pts
2nd runner Up: Derek Smart ~ (6) 37 pts
Gold "Hermes" ~ HCP 10 to 16
Champion: Angelo Reston ~ (14) with 39 points
1st Runner Up: Shawn O'Neill ~ (11) 36 pts
2nd runner Up: Greg Gonzales ~ (14) 34 pts
Silver "Poseidon" ~ HCP 17 to 24
Champion: Julian Gates ~ (19) with 32 points.
1st Runner Up: Atul Naran ~ (15) 29 pts
2nd runner Up: Deepak Aggarwal ~ (15) 27 pts
Diamond "Athena" Ladies ~ Hcp 0 to 31
Champion: Alessa Chang ~ (7) with 34 points.
1st Runner Up: Cristine Arpon ~ (4) 32 pts
