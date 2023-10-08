Asia & South Africa retains coveted Trophy in Clash of the Titans XIV, 2023

Representatives of both teams in the recent FIGME Clash of the Titans held at Trump International Golf Club. - Supplied photo

Published: Sun 8 Oct 2023, 2:36 PM

An impressive field of 64 golfers competed in the annual FIGME Mediclinic Clash of The Titans, the 14th edition of the event which was held at Trump International Golf Club, Dubai.

Filipino Golfers in the Middle East (FIGME) which comprise 19 different nationalities, played in the Asia & South Africa vs The World, Clash of the Titans, played alongside the Individual Stableford and Team Pairs Better Ball Stableford Divisions – both formats with 7/8 Handicap Index Allowance.

Asia & South Africa (ASA) emerged as champions in the fifth Major Order of Merit event of FIGME.

The final Clash of the Titans result was 8 ½ points to Asia & South Africa Team and 5 ½ points to The World Team.

Thanks were given to the event sponsors: Al Ghandi Auto, Mediclinic Middle East, e-Golf Megastore, WR, Trump International Golf Club and Prato.

ALSO READ

The next major event on the FIGME golf calendar is the Club Championship on October 21 at The Els Club.

Results

Platinum "Apollo" ~ HCP 0 to 10

Champion: Graeme Worth ~ 5 hcp with 38 points

1st Runner Up: Alex Jevons (6) ~ 37 pts

2nd runner Up: Derek Smart ~ (6) 37 pts

Gold "Hermes" ~ HCP 10 to 16

Champion: Angelo Reston ~ (14) with 39 points

1st Runner Up: Shawn O'Neill ~ (11) 36 pts

2nd runner Up: Greg Gonzales ~ (14) 34 pts

Silver "Poseidon" ~ HCP 17 to 24

Champion: Julian Gates ~ (19) with 32 points.

1st Runner Up: Atul Naran ~ (15) 29 pts

2nd runner Up: Deepak Aggarwal ~ (15) 27 pts

Diamond "Athena" Ladies ~ Hcp 0 to 31

Champion: Alessa Chang ~ (7) with 34 points.

1st Runner Up: Cristine Arpon ~ (4) 32 pts