Asia Cup 2023: Will rain ruin the much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash?

This Week in Golf: LIV Golf Promotions in Abu Dhabi can be life-changing for the top three finishers
DP World Tour visits South Africa for the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek in South Africa as Florida hosts PGA Tour mixed event
Rain may ruin the excitement of fans for the big clash between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 as the weather forecast predicted rainfall on Saturday.
On Friday the weather was cloudy and there is no prediction of clear weather for Saturday, ahead of the much-anticipated match. However, India and Pakistan will come for the practice session on Friday after the pre-match press conference.
Weather.com has predicted thunderstorms with an 80 per cent chance of rain for the region of Kandy on Saturday.
India will open their Asia Cup Campaign against arch-rival Pakistan on Saturday in Kandy, Sri Lanka. The rivals face each other for the first time since the T20i World Cup 2022 last year.
Pakistan, India and Nepal are in Group A while Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are in Group B.
The tournament will follow a hybrid model with Pakistan hosting four matches across two venues and Sri Lanka hosting the remaining games. The six group-stage matches will be followed by the Super Fours beginning September 6.
The final will be played by the top two teams at the end of the Super Fours on September 17 in Colombo.
Frenchman says entry to LIV Golf Promotions has energized my game as he looks forward to a strong finish to the year
DP World Tour Returns to the Region early in the New Year and kicks off with the $2.5 m Dubai Invitational at the Creek
The event takes place at Khalid Lagoon from December 8-10
Ongoing initiatives and innovations will further solidify the Dubai-based club’s position as a leader in environmental conscious golfing
An all-expenses trip to the US for the World final and a bucket-list visit to the Masters awaits the overall regional champions
The next initiative planned is a TSCT Singles Matchplay
The revival of Class 3 racing in the UAE began earlier this year, with Arif Al Zaffain and Nadir Bin Hendi taking Fazza to victory in Abu Dhabi