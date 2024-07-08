Ashwin to make Global Chess League debut as franchise co-owner

Indian cricket icon R Ashwin. — X

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 11:48 PM

The Global Chess League, a joint venture between Tech Mahindra and FIDE, unveiled the six franchises for the most-anticipated second season to be held in London from October 3 to 12 at the Friends House.

The six franchises competing in the second season includes Alpine SG Pipers, Ganges Grandmasters, Mumba Masters, PBG Alaskan Knights, and the inaugural season champions Triveni Continental Kings.

The first edition of the Global Chess League was held in Dubai.