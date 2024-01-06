UAE

Asalaka hits century for Sri Lanka before rain spoils first ODI against Zimbabwe

The tourists was 12 for two in four overs when rain interrupted play. A steady downpour ensured there was no further action

Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka plays a shot during the first one-day international (ODI)against Zimbabwe at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. - AFP
Published: Sat 6 Jan 2024, 8:54 PM

Charith Asalanka scored a century before play in the one-day international series opener between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe was called off because of rain Saturday.

Asalanka’s 101 runs off 95 deliveries included four sixes and five boundaries as Sri Lanka made 273 for nine in 50 overs after captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and elected to bat first at R. Premadasa Stadium.

Zimbabwe was 12 for two in four overs when rain interrupted play. A steady downpour ensured there was no further action.

Zimbabwe seamer Richard Ngarava struck in the fifth ball of the first over with Sri Lanka yet to score. He had opening batsman Avishka Fernando caught by wicketkeeper Clive Madande.

Mendis added 63 runs for the second wicket with Sadeera Samarawickrama before Ngarava had Samarawickrama caught at slip by Craig Erwin for 41. Mendis was run out for 46.

