Arsenal's Zinchenko says he is willing to go and fight in Ukraine if called up

MLB MVP and Atlanta Braves All-Star becomes youngest investor in new Middle East league
Arsenal full back Oleksandr Zinchenko says he would return to Ukraine to fight in the defence of his country if called up.
The 27-year-old has already donated £ one million pounds to help those back home following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Asked by BBC's Newsnight whether he would answer a call-up, Zinchenko said: "I think it's a clear answer. I would go."
He said several of his former school friends had already joined the Ukrainian military.
"It's tough to understand that just recently we've been in the same school, we were playing in the playground or on the football pitch, and now they have to defend our country," he said. "Honestly, (it's) so hard to accept this, but it is what it is. We cannot give up."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy this week signed a bill to cut the mobilisation age for combat duty to 25 from 27.
Zinchenko began his career in Russia with Ufa before joining Manchester City in 2016 where he won four Premier League titles.
He said he has little contact with his former Russian team mates.
"Since the invasion really few (have) texted me and sent me some messages and I can't blame them because this is not their fault," he said. "I cannot tell them, 'Guys, do the protests outside and all these things', because I know they can be (put) in prison."
ALSO READ
MLB MVP and Atlanta Braves All-Star becomes youngest investor in new Middle East league
The Welsh player said he was overall very happy with his game despite a couple of missed putts in the first round
I am very happy I now have Dubai as my home and a 12-month base and have been made very welcome by some new friends
Japanese star aims to get in to the top 10 on the Race to Dubai Rankings and also gain access to privileges on the 2025 PGA Tour
The world No 2. headlines the field alongside Aberg, Fitzpatrick, Spieth, Fleetwood, Harrington and defending champion Corey Conners
The 33-year-old golfer was following up his victory in the Club Championship earlier in the year
The journeyman credits ‘hard world and self-belief’ that earned him a precious dual membership card for both the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour
Last year’s runner-up Joe Jones returns for another shot at winning on the National Course