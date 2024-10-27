Arsenal, Liverpool thriller ends in 2-2 draw

Photo: WAM

Arsenal and Liverpool played to a 2-2 draw today at Emirates Stadium in London, concluding the ninth round of the English Premier League.

Arsenal took an early lead through Bukayo Saka in the 9th minute, while Virgil van Dijk equalised for Liverpool in the 18th minute. The home side regained the lead with a goal by Mikel Merino in the 43rd minute, but Mohamed Salah levelled the score again for the visitors in the 81st minute.

With this result, Liverpool increased their points tally to 22, placing them second behind Manchester City, who lead with 23 points. Arsenal moved up to 18 points, securing fourth place.

In other matches held today, Chelsea defeated Newcastle 2-1, West Ham United beat Manchester United by the same score, and Crystal Palace won 1-0 against Tottenham Hotspur.