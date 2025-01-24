Armitage leads RAK Classic as Veerman steals spotlight with stunning 64

Second round leader Marcus Armitage (Eng) in action at Al Hamra Golf Club after a second round 69 to lead by two shots. - Supplied photo

Marcus Armitage delivered a late surge at Al Hamra Golf Club, birdieing his final two holes to maintain his grip on the Ras Al Khaimah Championship at the halfway stage.

The Englishman, who dazzled with a nine-under-par opening round, added a three-under 69 to finish at 12-under, securing a two-shot lead over Spain’s Alejandro del Rey and compatriot Dan Brown.

The 37-year-old showcased resilience after bogeys at the 7th, 9th, and 12th holes, recovering with a dramatic finish.

Highlights included a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th and a brilliant chip-in from the greenside rough at the 17th. Armitage capped his round by nearly holing out his approach at the par-5 18th, leaving a tap-in birdie to close.

Dubai-based Johannes Veerman was the story of the day, matching the round’s best score with an eight-under 64 to vault 42 spots into fourth at eight-under, four strokes off the lead.

Veerman, who recently secured his Dubai Golden Visa said: “Everything [went right],” after his stellar performance.

Brown matched Veerman’s 64 to share the low round of the day, keeping him tied for second with del Rey at 10-under.

The cut came at one-under, with 73 players advancing to the weekend. Notable names making the cut include UAE’s Joshua Grenville-Wood (72-71) at one-under, who will tee off alongside Rafa Cabrera Bello, the 2012 Hero Dubai Desert Classic champion, and South African Ryan Van Velzen in the third round.

Round 2 Highlights:

•Englishman Daniel Gavins carded a hole-in-one on the par-3 7th, the second ace of his career.

•Five players, including China’s Li Haotong and Dane Hamish Brown, sit tied for fifth at seven-under.

Saturday’s Key Tee Times:

•Leaders Marcus Armitage, Alejandro del Rey, and Dan Brown will tee off at 12:05 PM.

•Early starters begin at 7:26 AM.

Leaderboard After Round 2