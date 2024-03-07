Arabians in Meydan spotlight as Dubai Racing Carnival stages gripping final act

Meydan Racecourse hosts its last meeting before the Dubai World Cup on March 30. - KT File

It’s the turn for Purebred Arabians to grab the spotlight as Meydan racecourse stages its final meeting of the 2023-2024 Dubai Racing Carnival before the highly-anticipated $30.5 million Dubai World Cup meeting three weeks from now.

A full field of 16 runs go to post in the G2 Mazrat Al Ruwayah Sponsored by Emaar among them the Ernst Oertel-trained AF Alajaj, who won this race in 2022 when it was contested on dirt and multiple Group 1 winner Rajeh, who represents Emirati handler Musabeh Al Mheiri’s in-form yard.

However, both of them will have to produce something special when they take on the likes of Jazeelah, who is expected to improve on his modest eight in Round One of the Al Maktoum Challenge (PA) back in December.

“I like the chances of both my horses,” said Al Mheiri, who landed the Al Maktoum Classic (G2) at Meydan last week with Military Law, who earned a special invitation to the $12 million Dubai World Cup.

“However it looks a very open race with many horses capable of winning. They are training well and ready to deliver.”

Other notable contenders include French scorer Heros De Lagarde who has the potential to improve on his ninth-place effort behind Sunny Du Loup in Round Three of the Al Maktoum Challenge (PA) last week.

The other eight races on the card are sponsored by the Dubai Racing Club’s Pillar Partner, Emaar, including the Dubai Marina Stakes over 1,800 metres on dirt which could reward the winner of the race with a ticket to the Group 2 UAE Derby on Dubai World Cup night.

Newmarket-based Epsom Derby winning handler Michael Bell is hoping that

Destructive can produce a special performance and qualify for the Classic at the Dubai World Cup meeting.

The More Than Ready colt has finished in two previous Meydan runs as the Group 1-winning Bell made his return to Dubai for the first time since 2018.

Nick Bell, who has been overseeing the colt’s preparations told the Dubai Racing Club: “The plan, ever since he was shipped out to Dubai, was to try and gain entry into the UAE Derby.

“I thought he ran very well last time considering he missed a beat out of the stalls, and we are going to equip him with a stalls rug on Friday as he was a little fractious in the gates last time,” he added.

“Ben Coen breezed him on Monday morning and was very happy with him, but unfortunately, he can’t do the weight on Friday, so we have a very able deputy in Pat Cosgrave.

“The only slight negative to Destructive’s chance is that run will be his third in quite quick succession,” he said. “However, we aren’t seeing any sign of that in his work which continues to be excellent.”

Among Destructive’s 14 rivals in the race are two strong contenders representing Zabeel Stables supremo Bhupat Seemar, Guns And Glory and King Of Luck. The former UAE champion handler has his yard in top condition and ready to peak as the season reaches its climax.

Also lining up are include El Introvertido, second on his last start and Elaybri, a winner over course and distance two starts ago.

The most valuable Thoroughbred race on the card is the Downtown Dubai Handicap, race five, over 1600 metres on turf, which is worth AED210,000.

The competitive 15-runner field includes Royal Dubai, a winner over 1800 metres two starts ago before finishing fifth in the G2 Singspiel Stakes.

“Royal Dubai hasn’t stopped improving this year after starting from a [handicap mark of] 90 two months ago,” said trainer Lucie Botti.

“He needs to defeat a mark of 100 against some very respected horses with solid form. However, he seems still in good form and we are really looking forward to seeing him run this Friday.”

Taking him on is South American G1 winner Ajuste Fiscal, having his first run on turf since 2022, and McManaman, a winner last time out over 1400 metres.

The following 1900 metre dirt handicap, race six, also looks very open with 14 taking their chance.

They include Lion’s Mane, a winner last time out over 2200 metres, and Mashkoor, who broke his maiden at Jebel Ali five weeks ago. He is trained and owned by Marwan Al Baidhaei, for whom he was a second winner in just his second season of training.

“Mashkoor is healthy and training well coming up to the race,” said Al Baidhaei, who has a healthy strike rate with two winners from just 12 runners this season. “I’m confident he’ll run a good race if things go well until race day.”

One of the most open races on the card appears to be the Dubai Creek Harbour Handicap, over 1200 metres on turf.

Dual Carnival winner Batwan carries top weight and Marine Henry, wife and assistant to trainer Nicolas Caullery, commented: “Batwan is nine and you can’t teach an old dog new tricks! Saturday the race was too fast so he didn’t put his heart on the track; he knew it was too tough.

“He looked like an unraced horse after the race and was really happy the next day,” Marine added. “His revised rating means he is allowed to get in the handicap on Friday so let’s go. This race is easier and this is his distance, too.”

- With inputs from Dubai Racing Club