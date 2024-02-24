Appleby continues Meydan dominance with another formidable Carnival hat-trick

Naval Power wins the Singspiel Stakes (G2) presented by Longines. - Photo by DRC

Published: Sat 24 Feb 2024, 2:55 PM

Charlie Appleby’s formidable dominance of the Dubai Racing Carnival continued on Friday when the mighty Godolphin handler swept three of the evening’s four races including the featured Singspiel Stakes (G2) presented by Longines with second-string Naval Power.

The son of Teogilo emerged from a 13-month absence to surprise Appleby with his impressive performance under Mickael Barzalona, who completed a meeting double having piloted English Rose to land the Group 2 Balanchine for fillies and mare.

“He (Naval Power) was not nominated for the Dubai Turf as we were not expecting him to win tonight, but he has probably put himself in the picture to be potentially supplemented,” the trainer told the Godolphin website.

William Buick acknowledges the cheers at Meydan after Siskany won the Nad Al Sheba Trophy. - Photo by DRC

“An international campaign would be on the cards. He seems to enjoy these sort of tracks, he is a gelding, and ticks all the boxes for a horse I like to send internationally, most likely in America.”

Commenting on English Rose the trainer said: “Mentally she’s come forward as she was a bit keen the first time out. She had the race under her belt and this is probably her ideal trip.

“We haven’t quite firmed up a plan for these fillies yet. This filly could join [Cape Verdi winner] Silver Lady on a trip to America for the Keeneland meet in April.”

English Rose romps home to win the Group 2 Balanchine. - Photo by DRC

Appleby completed his treble when history-maker Siskany chalked up a tenth career win in the Group 3 Nad Al Sheba Trophy to win the contest twice and book his ticket to the 3200 metre Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup, in which he finished second last year.

“He’s just a lovely horse who has been around for a while now. He’s very predictable: he turns up, does his best and seems to excel here at Meydan,” said winning jockey William Buick.

“He’s probably a horse who enjoys having targets, but he knows where the line is here, so I just have to point and shoot.”

Killer Collect and Tadhg O'Shea win the The Listed Al Bastakiya Presented by Longines. - Photo by DRC

The Listed Al Bastakiya Presented by Longines, produced an absolute thriller before Killer Collect lived up to his name to deny Auto Bahn after a gripping battle to the finish.

Bhupat Seemar’s colt was ridden by Tadhg O’Shea who commented: “I was devastated the last time when nothing went right in the Guineas after he fluffed his lines in the gates.

“He’s a lovely horse, I’ve loved him from day one, even when he was unsold at the sale here – I rang Michael Burke (owner) and luckily he decided to buy him.

The Fawzi Nass-trained Manama Gold wins the UAE Oaks. - Photo by DRC

“He’s got the perfect gap now; five weeks, so all roads lead to the (G2 UAE) Derby on World Cup night.”

The Fawzi Nass-trained Manama Gold extended her perfect record to three-from-three when winning the Group 3 UAE Oaks Presented by Longines under legendary Dutch jockey Adrie de Vries.

The Dubai Racing Carnival concludes next week, March 2nd, when ‘Super Saturday’ includes nine Pattern races, including the Dhs 1.7million G2 Al Maktoum Classic.

ALSO READ