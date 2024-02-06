Andrews and French make every hole count for victory in Race to Obidos qualfier

Winners climb to third position in the standings as the losers need to win all four remaining matches to keep their hopes alive
The pairing of Daniel Andrews (10) and Bobby French (16) scored 42 Stableford points to win the International Pairs Race to Obidos qualifying round at The Els Club, Dubai.
Seventy players in 35 pairs participated in this 18-hole betterball tournament.
The winners had nines of 22 and 20 points for a two-point victory from three pairs on 40 points. They had eight three-pointers and scored points on every hole with only two one-pointers.
Andrews had the equivalent of a net 71 and French a net 70 – a well-balanced team effort.
The top three pairs qualify for the UAE National Finals to be held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on Saturday 9th March, 2024.
The winners of the National Finals will qualify to represent the UAE in an all-expenses trip the Race to Obidos in Portugal at the end of 2024.
S. Bali, CEO of ICON Sports, the promoters of the UAE International Pairs, said: “The UAE International Pairs and the Race to Obidos is getting more attention amongst the UAE golfing scene as the season develops. “There are still more qualifying rounds to take place; at Arabian Ranches Golf Club, Al Hamra Golf Club and Montgomerie Golf Club – all culminating in the UAE Finals at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.
“We thank all players to date for their support and encourage all golfers with Official Handicaps to participate in this special season-long event,” he added.
The UAE International Pairs is sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) and is sponsored and supported by Callaway, Lamer Capital Limited, Delta Aviation, GOLFTEC, Centara Mirage Beach Resort, Dubai, White Eagle Sport, Tbilisi Hills as well as Evocus, Palm Tees and Golf Nuts. For further information Visit: uae.internationalpairsgolf.com
Results
(Stableford Points)
Andrews (10) and B. French (16) 42.
Hardy (8) and D. Drew (9) 40.
Thompson (7) and A. Durcan (6) 40.
ALSO READ
Winners climb to third position in the standings as the losers need to win all four remaining matches to keep their hopes alive
'It is nice to get the win,' said David Willey after picking up the Player of the Match Award at the Zayed Cricket Stadium
Brighton & Hove Albion climb to seventh in the Premier League table with a 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace
It is sixty years since the Indian Davis Cup team visited Pakistan when they won 4-0 in 1964
Hosts lead by 171 runs with ten wickets remaining heading into the third day of the second Test in Visakhapatnam
Briton not wearing protective headgear when he was accidentally caught by an elbow during a sparring session in Riyadh
The aim is to maintain a robust cricketing eco-system in the South Asian region
The tournament brought together AMU alumni from India, USA, Canada, Oman, Qatar and the UAE