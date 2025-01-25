Alpha Ninjas gear up for the UGC with a formula of camaraderie and competition

The Alpha Ninjas: A team built on dedication, excellence, and camaraderie by passionate golfers Manu Jeswani and Sanjay Advani. - Supplied photo

The Alpha Ninjas are far more than just another team competing in the Ultimate Golf Challenge (UGC)—they are the vision of two passionate golfers, Manu Jeswani and Sanjay Advani, who have poured their dedication into creating a squad that embodies both excellence and camaraderie.

As owners, they have assembled a group of talented players who are determined to leave their mark on the tournament, which tees off on January 30 at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club.

Jeswani and Advani bring their combined vision and passion for golf to create a team that’s as united as it is competitive. To complement their leadership, the duo brought in Kabir Luthra as the team’s mentor. Luthra, a seasoned golfer with an inborn understanding of the game, has been instrumental in shaping the Ninjas’ strategy and team dynamics.

Luthra’s approach goes beyond strategy. He’s focused on fostering an environment where players feel motivated, supported, and, above all, enjoy the game.

Luthra talked about how the squad came together, and the selection of talented players like Anil Shivana and Amarjeet Radia, by highlighting the strong bond he has shared with the team’s co-owners.

“I’ve known Manu and Sanjay for years, and it’s that deep familiarity and mutual understanding that has been instrumental in building such an effective team,” he said.

"Anil truly impressed me when he beat me comprehensively in a singles match-play final. And I am not often beaten comprehensively. After that, I knew I had to have him on the team," !” Luthra added, recalling their first encounter.

Heading into the UGC’s second season, Luthra’s focus is broader than just winning.

"Sure, everyone’s here to compete, but it's about more than that. We want to build a team where players keep coming back. If we retain players year after year, that’s when we know we’ve done something right," he explains. "Success isn’t just about trophies. It’s about creating a team culture that lasts."

Sponsor support

Luthra highlighted the importance of also having sponsors returning to support the Ninjas for the second year.

“It’s a testament to the loyalty between the team and their sponsors," he said. "Ecco have returned and generously provided shoes for all the players, while Continental Insurance is supporting us with team t-shirts and some exciting prizes for the tournament.”

The Alpha Ninjas are a blend of competitive newcomers and experienced pros, and while they’re hungry for victory, Luthra emphasizes the importance of enjoying the game.

"Golf is tough. If you’re not having fun, it becomes even harder," he says. "My message to the team is simple: relax, have a blast, and let the natural camaraderie do the rest. When there's banter and fun, the performance follows naturally."

“The team’s strength lies in its unity, with every decision—whether it’s selecting players or choosing formats, they are made collectively. It’s not just about me or the others calling the shots. We’ve had several team meetings where everyone has a voice. That sense of involvement is crucial to building a strong, cohesive team.”