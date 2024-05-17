Al Wasl overwhelm Al Nasr to end long wait for third President Cup

Victory at the Etihad against West Ham on Sunday will make them champions for a fourth consecutive season
Al Wasl Club may have needed 17 long years to win a third President Cup trophy but when they did, they did so in dominant fashion, steamrolling fellow Dubai club Al Nasr 4-0 in Friday’s final at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.
The former Club of the Century was created in 1974 when Al Orouba merged with Zamalek to form the club which last triumphed in the prestigious competition during the 2006-2007 season when they defeated Al Ain 4-1.
The emphatic victory kept them on course for a magical double as they led the UAE Pro League by a comfortable six points heading into the final stages of the tournament.
Al Wasl, who is coached by Serbian Milos Milojevic, also qualified for the AFC Champions League while an out-of-sorts Al Nasr was denied a fifth President Cup.
Brazilian Fabio Lima was the star of the match scoring twice, including the first from the penalty spot, before the Swiss defender Haris Seferovic headed in the third and Emirati forward Ali Saleh added the cherry on the top.
In the semi-finals, Al Wasl beat Ittihad Kalba 4-1 in Sharjah while Al Nasr beat Shabab Al Ahli 4-3 at Al Wasl Stadium.
