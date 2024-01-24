Al Musharrekh excited to receive an invite for Ras Al Khaimah Championship

The Northern Irishman became the first player to win the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on four occasions
Ahmed Al Musharrekh. the UAE's first National professional golfer, is one of four special invitees for this week’s $2.5 million Ras Al Khaimah Championship on the DP World Tour taking place at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah.
The four invitiees, who were allocated in Category 8 of the entries list were confirmed by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) on Wednesday.
Al Musharrekh, who plays out of the Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club, has competed in a number of professional tournaments on various tours in the Middle East region and wider afield.
The talented Emirati golfer will tee off at 8.50 am from Tee 10 in the company of Om Prakash Chouhan (Ind) & Jaco Prinsloo (RSA).
“I am excited to be playing tournament golf again,” said Al Musharrekh. “I played in this event two years ago at RAK.
“We will see how I perform this week, then I can set my schedule for the remainder of the season.
“I played 18 holes practice yesterday and nine holes today - the course is in the best condition I have ever seen it,” he added.
“I have been practising and playing hard over the last few months. I am privileged to receive this invite to play this week and must thank the EGF.”
Joining Al Musharrekh will be Joshua Grenville-Wood (The Els Club), Jonathan Selvaraj (Am. EGF) and Viktor Kofod-Olsen (Am. EGCO).
Twenty-five-year-old Grenville-Wood finished tied sixth in the 2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club. He also finished tied second in the 2023 UAE Challenge at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on the Challenge Tour.
He will tee off at 8.40 am from Tee 1 together with Francesco Laporta (Ita) and Espen Kofstad (Nor).
Selvaraj currently leads the 2023 – 2024 EGF Men’s Order of Merit.He will tee off at
1.05 pm from Tee 10 with Lorenzo Scalise (It) and Dylan Frittelli (RSA).
Viktor Kofod-Olsen won the recent Junior Dubai Desert Classic held as a curtain raiser to the HERO Dubai Desert Classic over both the Faldo Course and the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club.
He has an afternoon tee-off at 1.15 pm from Tee 1 together with Freddy Schott (Ger) and Max Rottluff (Ger).
